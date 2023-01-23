ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise is due in court for hit-and-run case Tuesday

By Nancy Solomon
Gothamist
Gothamist
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lL9ir_0kOcazgW00
Amy DeGise is accused in a July 2022 hit-and-run. Her first court appearance will be before a court designed to dispose of cases quickly, often through plea deals.

This headline and story has been updated throughout to correct the kind of court in which charges against Amy DeGise were heard. DeGise entered a guilty plea in a standard municipal hearing but the case was heard in a courtroom typically used for remand court cases.

Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise will make her first — and possibly only — court appearance Tuesday in last summer’s alleged hit-and-run with a bicyclist.

DeGise, 36, is connected to the political power structure in Hudson County, and the case was moved to Essex county to avoid conflicts of interest. She’ll appear before Essex Municipal Court Presiding Judge Chandra Cole.

DeGise is charged with failure to report an accident and “action in case of an accident,” which is the technical term for hit-and-run. A person found guilty of failing to report an accident can be fined $30 to $100 under New Jersey law. An action in case of an accident charge carries a fine of $200 to $400 and up to 30 days in jail for a first offense, though a sentence of jail time is rare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJk4n_0kOcazgW00

DeGise was elected to the city council in 2021 on the slate of Mayor Steven Fulop. She is the daughter of Thomas DeGise, who is both the Hudson County executive and a leader in the Democratic political machine. She works at a county high school and was elected to run the party’s county committee in 2018 before stepping down last year amid a power-sharing deal among political factions.

In July, she was caught on video hitting a bicyclist at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street in her SUV and driving on without ever hitting the brakes. She turned herself in to the Jersey City Police about six hours later and the video eventually went viral.

Residents called for her resignation during five hours of public comments at an August city council meeting.

“I am not resigning,” DeGise said at the August council meeting.

She has never publicly apologized to her constituents or the cyclist.

“July 19 and the weeks that have followed have been some of the most difficult, traumatic times of my life,” she said from the council dias after five hours of public comments, mostly asking her to resign. “I am grateful that no one was seriously injured and I feel horrible about that situation.”

Only two members of the City Council have called on her to resign. Mayor Steven Fulop and Governor Phil Murphy support her remaining in office .

In a wave of negative attention that followed the hit-and-run, video from a police-worn body cam was published by the Hudson County View , showing DeGise in 2019 trying to stop a Hoboken police officer from towing her illegally parked SUV, which also had a vehicle registration that had expired two years before. On the video, she then tells the officer she’s the mayor’s office.

“Can you just wait a second,” DeGise says to the officer. “I just called John Allen and he told me to hang tight,” she tells the officer. He replies, “I don’t know who that is.”

Allen was the corporation counsel for Hoboken until stepping down in December 2022. On the video, DeGise tells the officer he works in the mayor’s office.

The officer doesn’t back down. “You can wait all you want ma’am, we have to tow the car. There are trucks that are trying to make the turn and can’t because of this. So I have to get the car out of the roadway,” he says, and then hands her the ticket.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

New Yorkers sue city over delays to food stamps

City Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins was named in a federal lawsuit alleging a backlog of food stamp applications violates the law. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges nearly 28,000 food stamp applications were overdue as of December. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC, other cities prepare for protests when video of a fatal beating by Memphis police is released tonight

People attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols at the Tobey Skate Park on January 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries three days after being severely beaten by five Memphis police officers on January 7. The officers have since been fired with criminal charges against the officers announced today. The video of the police encounter is expected to be released on Friday. Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD say they’re ready for the ‘peaceful’ exercise of First Amendment rights. [ more › ]
MEMPHIS, TN
Gothamist

NY attorney general weighs in: Harlem truck depot could be illegal

A vacant lot on West 145th Street in Harlem, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, where a developer plans a truck depot after first proposing new housing, including affordable units. A commercial truck depot stands where an ambitious residential complex had been promised, and the state attorney general has questions. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC protests over death of Tyre Nichols continue

Protests took place in Manhattan on Saturday in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Demonstrations against police brutality and the death of Tyre Nichols continued throughout New York City on Saturday, with hundreds gathering near the arch at Washington Square Park. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

What you need to know about Mayor Adams’ State of the City address

Mayor Eric Adams delivers State of the City address and reflection on the first 100 days of his administration at Kings Theatre. Mayor Adams also unveiled a balanced budget for the next fiscal year. Mayor reviewed key achievements of the his administration from his first 100 days in office and previewed plans to promote an equitable recovery and investments. The main line of mayor speech was safer and more just city. Adams is set to deliver his second State of the City speech on Thursday, January 26. The mayor is scheduled to take the stage on Thursday afternoon at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy