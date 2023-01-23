Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature is still considering legislation that, if passed into law, would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments. WTAP spoke with WVU public administration professor Dr. Christopher Plein about some of the potential impacts of splitting DHHR...
WDTV
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
lootpress.com
DHHR Unveils Major New Initiative to Strengthen Protective Services
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), announced a series of actions designed to make continued improvements to Child Protective Services (CPS), Adult Protective Services (APS) and Youth Services (YS). “We all know that child...
Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
SNAP benefits will be decreasing in March
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — SNAP benefits will be returning to pre-2020 amounts starting on March 1, 2023, according to a release from the West Virginia DHHR. The DHHR wants to remind SNAP recipients that the COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be ending in February due to funding for the allotments being discontinued by the […]
Governer Justice announces 20% pay increase for CPS workers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced the unveiling of a new DHHR initiative on Tuesday which stands to increase starting salaries of protective service workers including APS, CPS, and Youth Services by 20%. “Today I announced a 20% pay increase for WV Department of Health and Human...
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
West Virginia: Highest heart disease rate in US despite aging population
CHARLESTON, WV. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and its mortality rate has been declining for years until recently. Now, especially in West Virginia, it has become a significant health concern that requires new approaches to prevent and treat the condition.
WDTV
Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
DHHR warns of scam targeting EBT cardholders
The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) Tuesday warned West Virginians that a text scam is targeting people who use EBT cards.
wvpublic.org
Pleasants Power Station Workers Say They'll Testify To Save Plant
A northern West Virginia power plant is scheduled to shut down at the end of May, but the plant’s employees have spoken in favor of preventing that. Several dozen workers at the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County sent a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The...
WDTV
W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving forward with a series of continued improvements to Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and Youth Services. That’s good news, according to Kate Flack. She leads the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network, which partners with state and local agencies...
wvpublic.org
Coal Industry Opposes Natural Gas Pipeline State Leaders Support
Environmental groups have opposed the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and they’ve had some success blocking it in court. They may have an unlikely ally: the West Virginia Coal Association. Coal Association President Chris Hamilton told Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and a member of the Economic Development Committee,...
GCN.com
How one state cut its vehicle titling time down to a few days
It used to take as long as 40 days for a vehicle title application to be approved at the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles but now that process takes all of four days, according to those involved in its latest modernization project. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced late...
WDTV
New initiative aims to put students into jobs with DHS
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new joint initiative between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University aims to have college students work within the state. DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy was joined by Marshall University President Brad Smith for the announcement on Tuesday. Sandy said the program provides...
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require hospitals with ER to mandate rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits if a bill passed Monday by the state Senate becomes law. Currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to find a provider properly trained to […]
wchsnetwork.com
Mountaineer Food Bank leaders shine light on hunger issue in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials at the Mountaineer Food Bank are addressing an issue that families throughout West Virginia face everyday. CEO Chad Morrison and Director of Advocacy & Public Policy Caitlin Cook gave more insight about food insecurity and hunger across the state on Tuesday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?
State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
Exposing minors to transgender people would be a crime in West Virginia with bill
A West Virginia bill would aim to protect minors from being exposed to transgender people. West Virginia Senate Bill 278 says the purpose of this bill is to protect minors from indecent displays of a sexually explicit nature, including but not limited to, transvestite and/or transgender performances or displays to minors. The bill was introduced […]
Comments / 2