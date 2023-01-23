ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bethune-Cookman students fill street in protest, call for reinstatement of Ed Reed

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUh0C_0kOcaSkf00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Bethune-Cookman University students marched through campus Monday to protest living conditions at the school and call for trustees to re-start contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who was expected to become the school’s next head football coach.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The issues, students said, had been going on for years without answers from administrators. Students complained about mold in dorm bathrooms, broken doors, loose tiles and a pervasive odor they believed was also mold-related.

Concerns also stretched to the food halls, which students said were known to run out of food and served undercooked meat. Several also said they had trouble getting promised refunds from the financial office.

“People want them out,” student body vice president Janiya Jones said of the school’s Board of Trustees, “They want them to do better.”

Reed proved to be the final straw. University officials broke off contract negotiations with him after he went on an expletive-laden rant about conditions of the school’s facilities on Instagram.

Students, already excited about the prospect of a big name taking on the job of an HBCU head coach, felt that Reed was sticking up for them.

See photos of today’s protest in the gallery below:

“Getting rid of him was the icing on the cake,” Jones explained.

It’s unclear if university officials will reconsider their decision to restart their coaching search. Reed posted and reposted multiple images to his Instagram feed in support of the protests and calling for his own reinstatement while showing appreciation to the students who stood behind him.

A university spokesperson said a response was forthcoming as of 3:30 Monday afternoon. The chair of Bethune Cookman’s board did not immediately respond to a message left for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XI2CP_0kOcaSkf00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Oscar
1d ago

The whole school needs a do over. Ed Reed was a start but he needed to get in the door 1st and should've kept his mouth shut until he signed on the dotted line. Shame !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

B-CU leadership, get out while you still can

Thanks to Bethune-Cookman University students and National Football League Hall of Famer Ed Reed, we now know things are worse at B-CU than even we thought. And we’ve known for years that things have been bad. List of horrors. Homeless people living on campus and squatting in dormitory reception...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flcourier.com

B-CU students demand better living conditions

Students at Bethune-Cookman University say they are fed up with living conditions and demand change at the HBCU in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community. On Monday around noon, approximately 300 students gathered for prayer at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s house on campus, then marched 100 feet to White Hall, the site of the school's administrative offices, to protest and the crowd grew larger.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Truth Laid Bare

It’s taken nearly 100 years for healing to begin from the 1920 Ocoee massacre. Somewhere between the evil of that night and the long-overdue commemorations of today are timeless lessons you might not expect. By Robert Stephens. Gladys Franks Bell woke up three minutes ago and her phone is...
OCOEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
stnonline.com

The Road to Becoming Director

Dontarrious Rowls, the director of transportation and fleet services for Flagler County School District in Florida, was working on his bachelor’s degree in psychology a decade ago, when he started driving a school bus for Leon County Schools in Tallahassee, Florida. He said the job worked with his schedule,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg High School Gym Renovations Coming Soon!

When Leesburg became one of the first programs in Florida to end segregation of high schools in 1968, the school went through a big transition. Not only in the classrooms but the athletics program saw drastic change as well. One of the programs that saw the most change was the basketball program. The original gym was built when Leesburg was a small town in the middle of central Florida but over the years the town grew and so did the necessity for a new gym.
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on Lynx’s CEO search

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Public bus agency Lynx’s board of directors will decide soon on whether to keep its interim CEO or search for a successor. The organization...
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
150K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy