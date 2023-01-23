Read full article on original website
Rare & Unique Chiropractic Practice in Knoxville
Danny White extends contract as Tennessee Athletics Director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following the announcement of a massive contract extension for football coach Josh Heupel, university officials have announced a new deal with Director of Athletics Danny White. University of Tennessee, Knoxville chancellor Donde Plowman announced Wednesday that the extension would pay White at least $2.2 million annually through a six-year rolling term. […]
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Knox County Schools unveil academy options for upcoming 10th grades
The first set of schools participating in the 865 Academies initiative unveiled their academy options on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at preparing KCS graduates for success through "career-themed academies" which offer work-based learning, job shadowing opportunities and guidance from professionals in the field they wish to pursue according to Knox County Schools.
Date set for Orange & White game at Neyland Stadium
Following Tennessee's best football season in over 20 years, the university has announced the date for the 2023 spring practice game.
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend
Chilhowee Park will be the destination for chocolate connoisseurs or those looking to get a jump on gifts for Valentine's Day as ChocolateFest returns to Knoxville this weekend.
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
Gatlinburg-Pittman player collapses
By the Numbers: Tennessee’s historic rivalry with UConn
The rivalry between two of the most storied programs in women's college basketball continues Thursday as Tennessee hosts No. 5 UConn in Knoxville. Kellie Harper's team will be looking for a statement upset win to vault Tennessee back into the Associated Press Top 25.
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
Details of Josh Heupel’s $9M contract extension through 2029
Tennessee signs contract extension with Coach Josh Heupel
Chinese New Year Festival happening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Although the Lunar New Year has passed, the celebration is continuing in East Tennessee as the Knoxville Chinese Culture organization hosts the East Tennessee Chinese New Year Festival. It’s taking place on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Cox Auditorium at the University of Tennessee Alumni Memorial Building.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
Partial unsupervised tethering ban passes
Two charged with attempted murder
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
New, noninvasive treatment plan available at Heelex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Whether it be simple pain or something bigger, the help that you need is right around the corner. Heelex Podiatry has a new partnership that is a non-surgical and painless...
Louisville bank robbed after false call at Alcoa Walmart
