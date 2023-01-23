Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Expansion projects for Highway 6 expected to begin in 2024
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State Highway 6 will start to look different in 2024. The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization hopes to make the highway more convenient for drivers. Plans include an additional lane on both sides of Highway 6 going from Highway 21 to William D. Fitch. There will...
KBTX.com
Drivers concerned about OSR pavement failures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pavement failures along OSR have raised safety concerns among some drivers. A trip down OSR can include potholes, craters, or uneven surfaces. According to TxDOT, A 25-mile section of OSR between Sandy Point Road and Madison County had recently undergone reconstruction, which included adding shoulders and replacing seven bridges. Despite the reconstruction and repairs, the roadway remains in poor condition.
KBTX.com
Navasota woman electrocuted after car crashed into utility pole
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota woman was killed after she was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 50-year-old Urania Sweet was driving north on CR 304 with a passenger when the car hydroplaned and hit a utility pole. She then put the car in reverse, and as she backed up she put her arm out the window. DPS says her arm came into contact with an electric line, and she was electrocuted.
KBTX.com
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall. At Wednesday’s BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, the City of College Station mentions that they have been looking into opportunities to grow in the Harvey Road Corridor to Texas Avenue.
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crash closes westbound Highway 21 on Sunday morning
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The westbound lanes of Highway 21 near the Navasota River were closed for several hours Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler rolled onto its side. It happened around 4:20 a.m. near Megan Drive between Kurten and North Zulch. The driver of the semi did not have...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
Navasota Examiner
KBTX.com
Know who to call in a non-emergency situation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department receives more than 9,000 medical calls a year. While many of those calls are for situations that require an ambulance, a decent portion of those calls are from residents that need help beyond what the department can handle. That’s where Bryan firefighter...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Blessings moving into new facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Blessings says it has outgrown its current office and the non-profit is now moving into units at Morning Star Storage next Tuesday. The organization says this move will support the expansion of their baby and household closets. “Part of our goal with opening the...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley business continues to see growth, despite lack of skilled workers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members and city officials gathered on Wednesday to learn more about the local economy. Despite an economy that shows growth, one local business owner told KBTX that they’re still struggling with one specific area. Rayne Knight is the Founder of CR Systems, Inc., Aggieland Roofing,...
KBTX.com
Navasota Police investigate shots fired early Wednesday morning
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning they say could be connected to a shooting over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Ruth Court. Officers found evidence of a shooting as...
KBTX.com
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
wbap.com
Family of TAMU Student Killed by DUI Driver Awarded $69M in Damages
Brazos County, TX (WBAP/KLID) – The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by drunk driver four years ago has been awarded 69-million dollars in damages. A Brazo County jury determined the settlement against Pedro Puga based on his negligence in the case. On September 15, 2019...
KBTX.com
WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:
kwhi.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CHILD TRAPPED INSIDE WALL AFTER FALLING THROUGH FLOOR AC VENT
Washington County first responders rescued a child who was trapped after falling through a floor air-conditioning vent. The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department says units were called out just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 4100 block of Marshall Lane in Chappell Hill. When they arrived, they...
KBTX.com
Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer. Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PD: ‘PERSONS OF INTEREST’ IN HOHLT PARK INVESTIGATION WENT TO HOSPITAL FIRST
In an update this (Tuesday) afternoon, the Brenham Police Department said “persons of interest” voluntarily arrived at police headquarters on Monday to talk with investigators after seeing local media coverage of the incident. Police said they had previously sought assistance at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham....
KBTX.com
The City of College Station revises short-term rental ordinance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station revised its short-term rental ordinance during a council meeting last month. A short-term rental is a residential unit that is rented out for fewer than 30 consecutive days. It includes single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, multi-family units, and manufactured homes. The...
kwhi.com
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
