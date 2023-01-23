ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

KAKE TV

Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Drivers call for change at busy intersection west of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - 21st and 167th is a busy intersection just west of Wichita. One that people living nearby say is increasingly becoming a problem. "To get across 21st from 167 is often very dangerous." The problem has led Carrie Patton and Shelley Farley to try to do...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police launch homicide investigation after man found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they're investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide. Officers initially responded at around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of North New York Avenue, near Central and I-135. A 53-year-old woman reported finding Lloyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to probation for hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation for a hit and run of a pedestrian in December of 2021. Wichita police said 37-year-old Raymond Clark was booked Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, flee and elude, criminal threat and two counts of child endangerment.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to just over 9 years in prison for fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Preston Reynolds has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for a 2020 shooting that left one man dead and injured another. Two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Attempted distribution of a controlled substance. In May of 2020, police responded to a shooting at Magnolia Woods Apartments...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
WICHITA, KS

