KAKE TV
Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
Wichita mom accused of attempted murder in 8-car crash told hospital she wrecked on purpose
Paloma Adame was recorded speeding 116 mph with her daughter in the front seat before she slammed into cars at U.S. 54 and 143rd, an affidavit released by the court says.
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
KAKE TV
Drivers call for change at busy intersection west of Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - 21st and 167th is a busy intersection just west of Wichita. One that people living nearby say is increasingly becoming a problem. "To get across 21st from 167 is often very dangerous." The problem has led Carrie Patton and Shelley Farley to try to do...
WPD investigating man's death in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Wichita man. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, WPD officers responded after a railroad worker called 911
KAKE TV
Police identify Kansas hunter who died after dog stepped on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The man killed over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle was Joseph Smith. Smith was 30 years old and was from Wichita. The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge.
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex
Authorities have said Preston Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims.
Suspects tied up employee, stole medications from west Wichita long-term home, police say
Police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
KAKE TV
Wichita police launch homicide investigation after man found dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they're investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide. Officers initially responded at around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of North New York Avenue, near Central and I-135. A 53-year-old woman reported finding Lloyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to probation for hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation for a hit and run of a pedestrian in December of 2021. Wichita police said 37-year-old Raymond Clark was booked Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, flee and elude, criminal threat and two counts of child endangerment.
KAKE TV
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to just over 9 years in prison for fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Preston Reynolds has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for a 2020 shooting that left one man dead and injured another. Two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Attempted distribution of a controlled substance. In May of 2020, police responded to a shooting at Magnolia Woods Apartments...
Man shot, woman stabbed after argument breaks out in south Wichita, police say
The incident started out as a dispute over property.
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
Man charged after stealing car with Wichita girl in it, driving to Oklahoma, says he is glad she is safe
Benjamin Brady, 34, arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft, said he is glad the girl in the back seat of the car he stole is safe.
Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
