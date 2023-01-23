Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
The Maryland Zoo celebrates the birth of female addra gazelle calf, Jinx
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has announced the birth of a female addra gazelle, Jinx, to her mother, Blanche. Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo Erin Grimm said, "We've been keeping Jinx warm and dry in the barn to bond with her mom. She'll make forays outdoors as she grows and the weather warms up."
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
Officers investigating carjacking incident starting in Baltimore city and ending in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspect made a carjacking attempt in Baltimore city, then successfully carried out an armed carjacking in Towson before shooting himself. At about 2:30 pm the suspect tried but failed to carjack an individual on the 9200 block of Harford Road...
Lawmakers question appointment of Juvenile Services Secretary
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The appointment of Maryland's new Secretary of Juvenile Services is turning heads in Annapolis. Governor Wes Moore has appointed Vincent Schraldi to lead the troubled agency. Governor Moore calls Schraldi a "national leader". He recently served as director of corrections in New York City. However, some...
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
Police identify 2 people killed in Baltimore on Monday, announce death of shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two homicide victims killed earlier this week,. Dante Stansbury was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 3200 block of Noble Street. Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police also...
Push for new school leadership in Baltimore City after similar calls successful in County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After three years of controversy and repeated calls for his replacement, Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams has announced he will not seek a new contract. But similar calls for new leadership in Baltimore City Schools have yet to be successful. “It’s very much frustrating,”...
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott shifting goals and placing blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
Report: Contractor 'mistakenly' opened email starting Baltimore County school cyberattack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Office of the Inspector General for Education released its investigative report for the "catastrophic" Baltimore County Public Schools cyberattack revealing how it happened and areas where the school system is to blame. The report reveals that the ransomware attack that crippled the school system was...
Baltimore Co. Schools Superintendent at first board meeting after announcing departure
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County's public school board met Tuesday for the first time since superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he does not want a new contract. That decision comes as he faced criticism over declining student performance and numerous other issues. Williams announced Monday that he will not...
SEE IT: Man steals giant gorilla statue from Montgomery Co. antique store
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a man stealing a gorilla statue from a Montgomery County antique store. The theft happened around 3:15 a.m. outside Design Emporium Antiques in the 4000 block of Howard Avenue in Kensington, police said. Watch the surveillance video...
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
Waste Watch: Breaking down Governor Wes Moore's financial commitment to climate change
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore unveiled his first state budget on January 20th outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next budget year. $9 million of that intended to go towards fighting climate change showing his commitment to the issue. David Williams with the Taxpayers...
