AMERICUS – Having extended its winning streak to nine games with wins over Valwood (66-52) and First Presbyterian Day School (78-45) this past weekend, the Southland Academy Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SAR) was looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games with a win over archrivals Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) and former SAR head coach Rundy Foster, the current head coach of the Knights. With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Raiders were tied with the Knights at 36-36, but DWS went on an 11-0 run and it was a deficit from which the Raiders could not come back from. As a result, SAR fell to the Knights 64-55 in front of a loud and energetic crowd at Southland Academy’s Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium Tuesday night, January 24.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO