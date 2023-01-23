Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Tredarrian Colbert named SGTC 2023 GOAL Winner
AMERICUS – Tredarrian Colbert of Americus, GA, a Barbering student in Andre Robinson’s program, has been selected as the South Georgia Technical College Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2023. He will now represent the college in regional and state level competitions in an effort to be declared as the statewide Technical College System of Georgia Student of the Year and the face of technical education in Georgia.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Aircraft Structural graduate lands dream job at Warner Robins Air Force Base
AMERICUS – Makayla McCants of Oglethorpe, signed up for the Aircraft Structural Technology program at South Georgia Technical College as soon as she graduated from Macon County High School. Now less than a year and a half later, she has landed her dream job at the Warner Robins Air Force Base as a Flight Line Mechanic working on the C5 Galaxy. She is a classic example of how SGTC and its graduates “Go the Extra Mile.”
Americus Times-Recorder
Sheppard named new Electrical Systems Technology Instructor at SGTC Crisp County Center
AMERICUS – Jeff S. Sheppard, Jr., of Cordele, has been hired as the new Electrical Systems Technology Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. He will report to South Georgia Technical College Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain and the Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Americus Times-Recorder
One goal: to feed the world
We have new lover of Sumter County. Chelsea Lopez is serving us as UGA’s and Sumter County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She is quick to say she has big shoes to fill as she is stepping into a position once held by Bill Starr. She speaks with Bill frequently and refers to him as a mentor who has been “a refreshing person” to help introduce her to the ways of the Sumter County farmer.
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
WTVM
Central High School allowing students to execute live concert through nonprofit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The truth is traditional classroom settings are not always the best for students. Central High School is taking a unique approach to education by participating in Reach and Teach. It’s a nonprofit educational program that helps students to plan, promote and execute a live concert...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Middle School Panthers advance to Deep South Conference Championship
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Middle School boys’ basketball team (SCMS) punched their ticket to the Deep South Conference (DSC) championship game when the Panthers (15-0) defeated Mary Acres Middle School 49-40 at the old Sumter County High School gymnasium Tuesday night, January 24. Austin Davis led the...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders fall to Deerfield-Windsor in Rundy Foster’s homecoming
AMERICUS – Having extended its winning streak to nine games with wins over Valwood (66-52) and First Presbyterian Day School (78-45) this past weekend, the Southland Academy Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SAR) was looking to extend its winning streak to 10 games with a win over archrivals Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) and former SAR head coach Rundy Foster, the current head coach of the Knights. With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, the Raiders were tied with the Knights at 36-36, but DWS went on an 11-0 run and it was a deficit from which the Raiders could not come back from. As a result, SAR fell to the Knights 64-55 in front of a loud and energetic crowd at Southland Academy’s Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium Tuesday night, January 24.
Americus Times-Recorder
Top-ranked Lady Jets secure two more conference wins
AMERICUS – The top-ranked National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets (SGTC) rolled to an 83 – 42 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) win over Andrew College and a 63 – 51 victory over Albany Tech on the road this past week to move to 21 – 1 and 9 – 0 in the conference.
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: 4-star Phenix City wide receiver to attend Junior Day
This weekend, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze will host his first big recruiting event on the Plains in Junior Day. Prospects from all over the southeast will converge on campus this weekend to get to know Coach Freeze and the new Auburn staff. So far, over 25 recruits have...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus City Council has its say on the recent shootings
Because of inclement weather the agenda setting meeting was canceled and the City of Americus Mayor and Council combined their efforts into one regular meeting held on January 19, 2023. Present was Mayor Kinnamon, Nelson Brown, Charles Christmas, Kelvin Pless and Daryl Dowdell. Absent was Juanita Wilson and Nicole Smith.
How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Season-low shooting night dooms Hurricanes against Columbus State
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) shot a season-low 37.7 percent, hitting only 23 of 61 shots from the field in a 74-55 loss to Columbus State (CSU) on Wednesday, January 25 at the Storm Dome. The loss drops the Hurricanes to 9-9...
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
'23 schedule announced for SAM Shortline excursion train
CORDELE — The SAM Shortline train will make Saturday trips to Americus, Plains, and Archery from Georgia Veterans State Park as part of its 2023 season, officials with the state park announced. In addition to those regular excursions, the SAM is planning several trips guaranteed to provide safe, fun...
WALB 10
Americus police search for cars wanted for firing a gunshot into a home
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two vehicles involved in firing a gunshot that hit a home. Two schools were also nearby the incident. The call of shots being fired came around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of...
WTVM
Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night. CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not […]
Comments / 0