Geuda Springs, KS

M40A5
2d ago

Why was the weapon still loaded in the vehicle?! Common sense goes a long way!!

entertained
2d ago

what are the odds of everything going just right for this to happen?

KAKE TV

Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
People

Hunter Shot By Dog in Deadly Accident Remembered as 'Truly Amazing Man' Who 'Wasn't Hard to Love'

Coworkers are mourning Joseph Austin Smith, 30, of Wichita, who died Saturday morning when his dog discharged his gun while they both were inside a pickup truck The man killed in a freak hunting accident in Kansas over the weekend is being remembered for his extraordinary personality. Joseph Austin Smith, 30, of Wichita, died Saturday morning when his dog discharged his gun while they both were inside his pickup truck, the Sumner County Sheriff's Office says in a series of press releases, obtained by PEOPLE. The victim was sitting in the front passenger...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Drivers call for change at busy intersection west of Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - 21st and 167th is a busy intersection just west of Wichita. One that people living nearby say is increasingly becoming a problem. "To get across 21st from 167 is often very dangerous." The problem has led Carrie Patton and Shelley Farley to try to do...
WICHITA, KS
TheDailyBeast

Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says

A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
WIBW

California pair charged with attempting to sell meth in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from California has been federally charged with attempting to sell meth they brought with them in Kansas. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, Cali., with transportation of methamphetamine across state lines.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

12-year-old Wichita runaway found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have confirmed that Santos has been found safe. The WPD is asking for help in finding a missing teen boy suspected of being a runaway. The Wichita Police Department said on Twitter that they need help finding 12-year-old Santos Arzola after he ran from his mother on Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police launch homicide investigation after man found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they're investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide. Officers initially responded at around 1:45 p.m. Monday to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of North New York Avenue, near Central and I-135. A 53-year-old woman reported finding Lloyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS

