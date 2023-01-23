Read full article on original website
WATE
Furry friend looking for a home
Meet this week's pet of the week on Living East Tennessee.
WATE
Light wintry mix continues this afternoon
Light wintry mix continues this afternoon
WATE
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years.
WATE
Bank helps woman after account hacked
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
WATE
Happy National Pie Day!
Buttermilk Sky Pie stops by to celebrate.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Education
From Tennessee's controversial third-grade retention law to the debate over charter schools, lawmakers share their thoughts on some of the educational topics up for debate at the 113th General Assembly.
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in TN
At just 28 years old, Pearson becomes one of the youngest state lawmakers promising a fresh approach.
WATE
Mostly cloudy and cold today with a light wintry mix
Mostly cloudy and cold today with a light wintry mix
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
WATE
What to expect at the gas pump
Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing.
Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
TN Health Department: East TN child the third death from flu in TN
A second East Tennessee child has died influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
WATE
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
WATE
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth $4 Million
A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday, Jan. 20.
