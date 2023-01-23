ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideevs.com

New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System

Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
NEVADA STATE
torquenews.com

Model Y Inventory Continues To Fall - Tesla Will Have to Raise Prices

We see a chart of falling Model Y inventories for Tesla. This comes from recent price custs around the world. Tesla has seen a significant increase in demand for its vehicles in recent years, until it recently had to cut prices. The most popular model, the Model Y, has been receiving high praise from consumers and industry experts alike.
Fortune

Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts

UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Engadget

Tesla will spend $3.6 billion to build a Semi and a battery factory in its Nevada complex

It will also add 3,000 more workers. Tesla has big expansion plans for its first Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada. The automaker has announced that it's investing $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the complex and hire 3,000 additional workers. That's bigger than the company's initial investment ($3.5 billion) when it made a commitment to build the facility back in 2014. One of the new Nevada factories will manufacture its 4680-type batteries, while the other will be Tesla's first factory to mass produce the Semi.
RENO, NV
Axios

Tesla to build over $3 billion plant in Nevada

Tesla plans to construct a new plant in Nevada to build the new electric Tesla Semi, according to public officials. Driving the news: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) announced the plans Monday night — and the White House confirmed the news Tuesday. "I am looking forward to joining Elon...
NEVADA STATE
CNET

Tesla's Stock Has Nosedived Since Elon Musk Took Over Twitter. Now We Find Out Why

It's already a hard time to be a Tesla fan. The resale value of the company's famous electric cars is dropping along with the company's stock, while Tesla's CEO Elon Musk continues to burn goodwill across the tech industry and the wider public. This week comes another test as the company reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, during which it'll either prove the haters right or recharge many fans' beliefs in the company.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat Hits Pause On Plans To Sell Cars In The USA

Beyond Your Dreams, more commonly known as the Chinese automotive giant BYD, was reportedly going to announce its US launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month. That announcement never happened, and now we know why. Automotive News spoke to four sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, and a US entry hasn't been ruled out entirely.
Futurism

Elon Musk Ditched Tesla Stock Right Before Bad News Dropped

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold almost $3.6 billion of his shares in the EV maker in December — just before the company revealed disappointing fourth-quarter results to investors, The Wall Street Journal reports. It has to make you wonder: did Musk know the company's stock price was about to...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July

One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
