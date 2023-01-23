ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Related
Central Illinois Proud

January 25th, 2023 Snowfall

NW Peoria – 5.0″. We’re not done seeing snow in the area as we head through the rest of the week. There are multiple opportunities for at least light snow even as we hit the weekend. Much of Central Illinois could see another inch to an inch and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
WAND TV

Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIBC.com

Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? It’s clear here.

Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? Some states are synonymous with certain beverages. For example, if you are in California you might expect to sip a glass of fine, red wine from the Napa Valley. Taking a trek around Seattle? You’d be right on target drinking a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks. In Kentucky, you would be on point with a mint julep in hand. So, what would you be drinking in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago

Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WLFI.com

Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana. Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
LAFAYETTE, IN
indiana105.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
97X

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
WIBC.com

What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm

STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
newschannel20.com

The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy