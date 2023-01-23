Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
January 25th, 2023 Snowfall
NW Peoria – 5.0″. We’re not done seeing snow in the area as we head through the rest of the week. There are multiple opportunities for at least light snow even as we hit the weekend. Much of Central Illinois could see another inch to an inch and...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
WAND TV
Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
WIBC.com
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? It’s clear here.
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? Some states are synonymous with certain beverages. For example, if you are in California you might expect to sip a glass of fine, red wine from the Napa Valley. Taking a trek around Seattle? You’d be right on target drinking a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks. In Kentucky, you would be on point with a mint julep in hand. So, what would you be drinking in Indiana?
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
The Great Blizzard of 1978: A Historic Winter in Northern Illinois
The winter of 1978 will forever be remembered in northern Illinois as one of the most severe and devastating in the region's history. Dubbed the "Great Blizzard of 1978," this massive snowstorm cut a swath of destruction through Indiana and Illinois, leaving behind a trail of damage and chaos. The...
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
WLFI.com
Lafayette lawmaker wants to invest $30M in mental heatlh
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A lawmaker from Lafayette's top priority this year is to invest in mental health resources in Indiana. Republican state Sen. Ron Alting is co-author of SB 1, which sets aside $30 million over the next two years to create community mental health centers and mobile crisis teams across the state, as well as bolster Indiana's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
If You’re In Illinois You Might See Something Weird Overhead
If you live in Illinois and happen to look up at the skies in the next few weeks, you might see something a little out of the ordinary. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is planning to fly a helicopter over the Illinois River to collect information about the water that is underground.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
WIBC.com
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
newschannel20.com
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
