ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem

By Elizabeth Kim
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448diU_0kOcZVn100
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue.

Mayor Eric Adams has praised a decision by a Harlem NYPD precinct commander to have a police officer record video of concertgoers leaving a Drake performance at the Apollo Theater on Saturday, calling the idea a “creative” way of engaging with the community.

The incident, which was tweeted by a New York Times music critic, prompted sharp criticism of what some said amounted to racist surveillance by the NYPD at a concert which drew a large audience of people of color. The NYPD, which said the content was being used for social media, has been routinely criticized for controversial surveillance practices it has adopted since 9/11.

Drake, who is considered one of the biggest rap artists in the industry, delivered what was later described as an “intimate” performance of his greatest hits at the iconic theater.

During an unrelated news conference in the Bronx on Monday, Adams dismissed the concerns as coming from a small minority on Twitter that doesn’t reflect “everyday New Yorkers.”

“Thumbs up to that great captain,” Adams said of Captain Tarik Sheppard, who heads the 28th Precinct.

The mayor went on to “commend” Sheppard for taking video of concertgoers.

“And I encourage all of my commanding officers to be creative on how we engage with our residents,” he said, adding, “That was a safe event.”

Following questions about the video recording, an NYPD spokesperson said the footage of concertgoers would only be used to promote community events on social media.

“The officer depicted in the video is a community affairs officer involved with the 28th Precinct's social media team,” read a statement. “The officer was taking video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight local community events. The video will not be utilized for any other reason.”

Critics, however, expressed concerns that the footage could be used for facial recognition technology, which is legal in New York. The NYPD has historically operated a “rap unit” to monitor hip-hop performances.

“The NYPD’s use of a video recording device on hip-hop fans at a historic institution of Black performance in Harlem is highly concerning,” said Will Owen of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, an anti-surveillance and privacy rights group.

This is yet another example of NYPD’s racist use of surveillance technology, following the department’s long legacy of targeting rap concerts. We’re deeply concerned facial recognition may have been involved, and demand the department destroy any footage it took. This is the latest proof that the city and state must ban its use at venues once and for all.”

Most recently, the group has joined lawmakers to demand that Madison Square Garden stop using facial recognition to ban certain lawyers who represent firms suing the organization.

Adams has been a supporter of using facial recognition as well as other technology in policing. “We will use every available method to keep our people safe,” he said last year.

Jeffrey Fagan, a Columbia University law professor who is an expert on policing, was among those who were skeptical that recording concertgoers promoted a feeling of safety.

“I doubt anyone there felt safer because the NYPD was creating a digital record of their time at the Apollo to hear a Black music artist,” he said. “Did the NYPD think a riot was going to break out there?”

Adams, however, argued that most New Yorkers welcomed the presence of police in their communities.

"Those who are naysayers find reasons to complain about everything," he said. "That's not reality. Let them keep complaining."

Comments / 13

Colonel's Daughter blocks fools
2d ago

Hell you should have to present your ID upon entering the building and have it associated with your ticket. You have to show your ID to get in the night club why not a concert?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

Harlem, NY - Ma$e has proudly represented Harlem, New York throughout his career, and now his hometown has returned the favor. The former Bad Boy hitmaker was honored with his own day in New York City at a proclamation ceremony held outside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Tuesday (January 24).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch

Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones & NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Plans To Help Harlem At Drake Concert

Jim Jones got the chance to meet New York City mayor Eric Adams at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, and they’re planning to discuss efforts to better Harlem. The link-up happened on Sunday night (January 22) during the second night of Drake’s back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. Jimmy shared a video of the two talking in his dressing room and fans can see the rapper exchanging his phone number with the mayor to plan a future meet-up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Number of underage murder suspects doubles as NYPD grapples with ‘deficient’ juvenile criminal justice system

Big Apple cops are grappling with a “deficient” juvenile criminal justice system that treats young offenders with kid gloves — even as the city faces a twofold jump in the number of underage accused killers, NYPD officials told The Post. Authorities said the state’s “Raise the Age” statute has led to a decline in overall arrests and more slap-on-the-wrist “juvenile reports” — the equivalent of a ticket that carries no criminal consequences for suspected teen offenders. “We’ve been able to take 16- and 17-year-olds in Raise the Age and not criminalize it by doing juvenile reports,” outgoing NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kevin O’Connor,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom

A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy