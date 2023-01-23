Read full article on original website
Squid
2d ago
America’s Drunkest Home Town. The Villages has become the Jerry Springer Show…. Jerry Jerry Jerry
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Related
villages-news.com
New York snowbird in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Brownwood
A New York snowbird in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Brownwood. Timothy Charles Fennelly, 76, of Aquebogue, N.Y., was at the wheel of a black EZ-GO golf cart shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Warm Springs Avenue near the Everglades Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not allowed on that roadway. His golf cart had backed up the right lane of traffic.
villages-news.com
Unlucky driver with flat tire arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs
An unlucky driver with a flat tire was arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs. Tyla Christine Williams, 20, of Altoona, was found just before midnight Saturday when a police officer found her vehicle with a flat tire at the intersection of Avenida Central an Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer quickly discovered that Williams’ vehicle with North Carolina plates had been involved in an accident.
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
Citrus County Chronicle
Deputies nab suspect in pair of auto thefts
A 31-year-old Lecanto man had a busy night behind the wheel, after deputies allege he stole two vehicles in the same 24-hour span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. In addition to two charges of auto theft, Travis Herndon was also charged with burglary of an...
villages-news.com
Wisconsin man leaving World of Beer arrested after stumbling to his car
A Wisconsin man who was seen stumbling to his car was arrested after leaving World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square. Joseph Vanderah, 54, of Lodi, Wis. was walking to his car at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when people in the vicinity concluded he was in no shape to drive and they tried to prevent him from getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He had fallen while attempting to reach his vehicle.
villages-news.com
Suspected credit card thief jailed after $147 to-go order at Chili’s
A suspected credit card thief was jailed after taking home a $147 to-go order at Chili’s in The Villages. Melanie Christine Patterson, 46, of Umatilla, was booked Monday on charges of fraud and theft after she was tracked down by a Lady Lake police officer. An investigation began after...
Florida Man Arrested For Fentanyl Trafficking While Riding His Bicycle
A Florida man who said he was just transporting the drugs for a friend was arrested while pedaling a bike with no lights. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area of Damac Estates in Brooksville noticed
ocala-news.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers
A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
villages-news.com
Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel
A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Snowbird renter from Pennsylvania arrested on DUI after getting lost in golf cart
A snowbird renter from Pennsylvania was arrested on a drunk driving charge after getting lost in a golf cart. Michael John Siembida, 52, of Fairview, Pa. was in a white 2022 EZ-GO golf cart at 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving without headlights in the parking lot at Shooters World at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Siembida admitted he drank seven beers over seven hours while watching the NFL playoffs. He said he had recently arrived in The Villages and was trying to find the place he was renting when he got lost in the golf cart.
villages-news.com
Woman back behind bars after dine and dash at restaurant in The Villages
A woman is back behind bars after failing to show up in court to answer to a charge of dining and dashing at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following her arrest Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. A judge issued the warrant after Clutter skipped a court date in connection with her arrest last year after refusing to pay for a meal at a restaurant.
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Village of Pinellas resident sentenced in drunk driving case
A Village of Pinellas resident has been sentenced in a drunk driving case. Michael Dean Edwards, 70, pleaded no contest this past week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 yours of community service.
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
villages-news.com
Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license
A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
Comments / 7