The Verge

Lightyear has stopped production on its solar-powered EV after three months

Electric vehicle company Lightyear has announced that it’s halting production on the Lightyear 0, its €250,000 (around $270,000 USD) solar-powered car that the company started making just three months ago (via Electrek). The setback is part of a “strategic restructuring,” according to a Monday blog post, and the company will instead focus on making the Lightyear 2, a car that it says will cost under $40,000 and go into production in late 2025.
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Carscoops

Peugeot E-3008 And E-5008 Electric SUVs Confirmed With Up To 434-Mile Range

Peugeot’s next-generation E-3008 electric SUV will be the first model in the Stellantis empire to use the group’s new STLA Medium platform when it is launched in the second half of 2023. The firm confirmed the C-segment compact SUV in its E-Lion Day presentation, revealing that it would...
Carscoops

Peugeot Wants To Extend EV Lifetimes By Facelifting And Upgrading Used Cars

During the E-Lion day event, Peugeot made some interesting remarks about its future plans. Among those is the ability to refurbish and recycle key parts of EVs in order to support longer lifecycles. According to Peugeot, the lifetime of a fully electric vehicle will be extended to 20-25 years, which...
insideevs.com

Nissan To Show Max-Out EV Sports Car Concept In The Metal On February 1

Nissan may have built the Max-Out concept that it showed last year, the dramatic electric roadster study that has so far only inhabited the digital realm. The company says it will show the concept in physical form on February 1 at 8 PM EST (February 2 1AM GMT) and we’re really excited to see it.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla adding 4680 battery capacity for 1.5 million EVs and mass Semi production lines to its first Gigafactory

Tesla will invest US$3.6 billion in a massive expansion of its original Gigafactory in Nevada. The project will bring mass Semi truck production as well as 100 GWh of new 4680 battery capacity, enough to power 1.5 million "light-duty" vehicles. While that term includes the Cybertruck, as the Semi is a long-haul rig, it's not clear if the first Cybertruck batches will be powered by a 4680 battery pack.
BGR.com

Watch the Moon eclipse Uranus this weekend

January is shaping up to be an interesting month for celestial events. Not only do we have a once-in-a-lifetime green comet soaring through our solar system right now, but some parts of the world will get to watch as the Moon eclipses Uranus, completely hiding the blue planet behind it when it does.
SlashGear

SlashGear

