Lightyear has stopped production on its solar-powered EV after three months
Electric vehicle company Lightyear has announced that it’s halting production on the Lightyear 0, its €250,000 (around $270,000 USD) solar-powered car that the company started making just three months ago (via Electrek). The setback is part of a “strategic restructuring,” according to a Monday blog post, and the company will instead focus on making the Lightyear 2, a car that it says will cost under $40,000 and go into production in late 2025.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production
In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive"). However, none of...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution
Though the Galaxy S23 launch is only days away, leaks keep pouring in. The latest suggests the S23 Ultra model may get some key camera changes.
3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best midsize SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider. The post 3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
This electric boat is powered by the battery of a Polestar 2 EV
69kWh car battery pack is good for 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots
Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon
The Kia pickup truck was spotted! A Kia badged pickup truck is in the works. See what to expect and when the Kia truck could arrive. The post Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Incredible 2008 BMW Concept Car We'd Take Over Any New BMW
The public never got to drive the M1 Hommage, but many aspects of the design lived on in the BMW i8 hybrid that the brand debuted in 2013.
Peugeot E-3008 And E-5008 Electric SUVs Confirmed With Up To 434-Mile Range
Peugeot’s next-generation E-3008 electric SUV will be the first model in the Stellantis empire to use the group’s new STLA Medium platform when it is launched in the second half of 2023. The firm confirmed the C-segment compact SUV in its E-Lion Day presentation, revealing that it would...
Peugeot Wants To Extend EV Lifetimes By Facelifting And Upgrading Used Cars
During the E-Lion day event, Peugeot made some interesting remarks about its future plans. Among those is the ability to refurbish and recycle key parts of EVs in order to support longer lifecycles. According to Peugeot, the lifetime of a fully electric vehicle will be extended to 20-25 years, which...
Nissan To Show Max-Out EV Sports Car Concept In The Metal On February 1
Nissan may have built the Max-Out concept that it showed last year, the dramatic electric roadster study that has so far only inhabited the digital realm. The company says it will show the concept in physical form on February 1 at 8 PM EST (February 2 1AM GMT) and we’re really excited to see it.
Tesla adding 4680 battery capacity for 1.5 million EVs and mass Semi production lines to its first Gigafactory
Tesla will invest US$3.6 billion in a massive expansion of its original Gigafactory in Nevada. The project will bring mass Semi truck production as well as 100 GWh of new 4680 battery capacity, enough to power 1.5 million "light-duty" vehicles. While that term includes the Cybertruck, as the Semi is a long-haul rig, it's not clear if the first Cybertruck batches will be powered by a 4680 battery pack.
2024 Polestar 2 Adds Electric Range, Power And New Look
Polestar has announced the 2024 model year of its Polestar 2 EV. Find out what's new, what's improved, and when you can make your pre-order.
Watch the Moon eclipse Uranus this weekend
January is shaping up to be an interesting month for celestial events. Not only do we have a once-in-a-lifetime green comet soaring through our solar system right now, but some parts of the world will get to watch as the Moon eclipses Uranus, completely hiding the blue planet behind it when it does.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Toyota Is Comparable to the Kia Telluride?
The Kia Telluride is the top dog in its segment. What Toyota is comparable to the Kia Telluride? The post What Toyota Is Comparable to the Kia Telluride? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
OnePlus Pad Tablet Leaks To Try Where Other Android Slates Failed
OnePlus may be wandering into Samsung's tablet territory with the OnePlus Pad, but it faces some stiff competition against it and Apple's fantastic slates.
