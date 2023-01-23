ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Local non-profit rushes to assist after storms

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - No one is ever ready for a disaster, but New Step Outreach is and was. As soon as they heard about the tornado in Beauregard Parish, they called Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford to find out how they could help. “We already do disaster relief,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley residents grateful to survive devastating storm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Advance warning saves most people in hurricanes, but in storms such as Tuesdays, there’s often short notice of weather severe enough to destroy homes. Some people in the Ragley area lost their homes. Yet, the people inside survived. To lose ones home in a...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration

Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Ragley resident can only watch from truck as storm rips awning from home

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Tuesday’s severe weather. Staci Duplechin was arriving home when her house was hit. “It was very emotional,” Duplechin said. “This is my first home, and I just purchased it.”. Duplechin, like many residents in Ragley, is devastated...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Prien Lake Park pavilion, playground closed for several weeks

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It's part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 Park stocked with rainbow trout

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - State fisheries crews stocked the I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings with rainbow trout Tuesday. It’s part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish program. LDWF officials said this is a rare opportunity to catch non-native fish in Louisiana waters.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Elijah Miller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 16-year-old Elijah Miller will be laid to rest today, Jan. 25, after passing away while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Elijah’s story is one that’s close to the heart of the 7News crew, as we followed his story and brave fight for survival since he was just a toddler. There are, after all, some stories that will stay with a reporter for a lifetime, and Elijah Miller is one of those.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Intracoastal Park playground to close for repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Intracoastal Park playground will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police jury. The closure and repairs will begin on Thursday, Jan. 26. The playground will reopen on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. During this time, the boat launch will remain...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Jury seated in Iowa homicide case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jury was seated Thursday morning in the killing of an Iowa woman last year. Kenesha Camille Spencer, 38, was killed and her daughter, Kendria Peghee, shot in January 2022. Spencer’s husband, Sheron Lamar Lewis, 40, is standing trial in the death of Kenesha Camille...
IOWA, LA
Magic 1470AM

See Inside The Presidential Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]

Ever want to see what it would be like to stay on the Penthouse level and live like a high roller at a casino resort? Well, thanks to our friendly tour guide "Welding and Stuff" you are about to get an exclusive tour of the Presidential Suites at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles. I'm sure your betting status needs to be substantial to pull one of these rooms for free.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

