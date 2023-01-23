ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes Praises Capel, Panthers Turnaround

Pitt and Wake Forest are set to square off inside the Petersen Events Center Wednesday night and shuffle the deck on a log-jammed upper echelon of ACC teams. The Panthers (13-7, 6-3 ACC) and Demon Deacons (15-4, 6-3 ACC) make up two of five teams deadlocked for third place in conference play, tied with Miami, North Carolina, and Syracuse.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Dionte Neal: Knowing all that Breon Pass did before me has helped a lot

Reidsville High School's standout freshman Dionte Neal sat down with HighSchoolOT to discuss his early high school success on both the gridrion and basketball court and what it's like to have it along side his cousin Kendre Harrison. Neal also spoke about how the example set by Breon Pass is going to continue to help him.
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away

Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

This hound is on the hunt for his forever home!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky stray is ready for his forever home!. Bones the foxhound mix was found as a stray and taken in by a kind family who helped put some weight on him so he’d be healthy enough to adopt. He’s around 2 and a half and house-trained. He’s working on his crate training too.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC

