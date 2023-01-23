Read full article on original website
High Point, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in High Point. The Word of God Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wesleyan Christian Academy on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00.
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem Police Department narrows police chief search down to four finalists
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. After a nationwide search for Winston-Salem’s next police chief that began after former Chief Catrina Thompson announced her retirement last...
Man stabbed to death at home on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a stabbing on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue to help Forsyth County EMS. At the scene, officers found 63-year-old Archie Nash dead. Police say that Nash and an acquaintance […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home dazzles at Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There’s one home that’s just extra special around the Christmas holiday. That’s Midgie Evgenbright’s home on Katie’s Crossing Drive in Winston-Salem. The home is full of Christmas magic. The owner’s favorite pieces in her collection include the chocolate fudge factory, children's miniatures in the snow and any items that have what she calls, “personality” but that’s not all.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell Chairman of Commissioners passes away
Caswell County citizens were saddened by the passing of Caswell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Nathaniel “Nate” Hall on January 16. He was a citizen of Yanceyville and a member of the board for 27 years. Hall was lying in repose at the Caswell Civic Center on January...
WXII 12
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
My Fox 8
This hound is on the hunt for his forever home!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky stray is ready for his forever home!. Bones the foxhound mix was found as a stray and taken in by a kind family who helped put some weight on him so he’d be healthy enough to adopt. He’s around 2 and a half and house-trained. He’s working on his crate training too.
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
Report: Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in North Carolina crash that killed mom, kids
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people said is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
rhinotimes.com
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on North Dunleith Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:58 P.m., Officers with the WSPD investigated a shooting at the 500 block of North Dunleith Avenue. Investigators say a 71-year-old Winston-Salem man was outside when an unknown burgundy vehicle […]
Winston-Salem apartment fire leaves nearly a dozen people without home
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in an apartment complex in Winston-Salem woke up to flames, smoke and loud knocks at their door telling them to leave their homes in the middle of the night. More than a dozen people now are without homes as fire investigators work to learn how the fire started […]
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in Julian, teen host charged, NC ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
