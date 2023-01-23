ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting

Prosecution, defense present opening statements at Murdaugh Trial. Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Murdaugh's defense gives opening statements. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest 18-year-old caught robbing bank in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said an 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a bank in Taylors Thursday morning. According to the department, at 9:15 a.m., police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6011 Wade Hampton Boulevard for a reported bank robbery. Police said they...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Anderson

Prosecution, defense present opening statements at Murdaugh Trial. Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Murdaugh's defense gives opening statements. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing teen last seen in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they found a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night. According to police, the teen was last seen at around 3 a.m. near Laurel Meadows.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Young man charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway. Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of jury selection

Prosecution, defense present opening statements at Murdaugh Trial. Prisma Health in Greenville celebrated 15 years of therapy dogs helping patients. The group is run by volunteers. To learn more visit Upstate Therapy Dogs. Murdaugh's defense gives opening statements. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dick Harpootlian, one of the defense attorneys...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following a crash on Riverside Drive. Police said on Jan. 19, 18-year-old Kaydon Lucian Sellers was heading south on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road at a high rate of speed. Sellars then lost control of the SUV while attempting to come back onto the road, became airborne and then hit a pole.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy