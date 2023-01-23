Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Former Bullitt East star Gracie Merkle off to a strong freshman season at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gracie Merkle had a dominating high school career at Bullitt East. Now, she's in her freshman year of college and hasn't missed a beat. "I'm just trying to have fun while playing the game that I love," she said. "I always got told I could do...
WLKY.com
Ballard basketball honors longtime coach Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Ballard High School boys basketball head coach Chris Renner was honored by the school on Friday night prior to the team's game against Eastern. Renner was not only recognized on the court, but a banner recognizing his accomplishments was also placed on the wall in the gym.
WLKY.com
Evangel Christian boys basketball sets sights on All 'A' state title and more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Evangel Christian is making its argument as one of the state's best teams. "They've got a high-level potential and a high ceiling," head coach Larry Miller said. "I think they can continue to get better, and they've got a pretty good concept of the game." The...
WLKY.com
'Bluey' live on stage is coming to Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey," on Disney Junior. The show also has a theatrical adaptation, "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,"...
WLKY.com
Louisville nomination for 'Best Riverwalk in the USA' could mean boost for tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Park is in the running to be named the USA's best Riverwalk. This is the 3rd time the park has been nominated, finishing in 6th in 2021 and 4th in 2022. In 2023, officials hope to take the top spot. Ashley Smith, director of...
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
WLKY.com
New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit elevating minority construction businesses with Rockefeller Foundation grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One West, a nonprofit focused on economic growth in west Louisville, received a half a million-dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. With these funds, the organization plans to expand its accelerator program, “The Plan Room”, where contractors are putting pen to paper, when they aren't putting a hammer to the nail.
WLKY.com
The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Walnut Street Revue: Jammin' With The Blues in Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walnut Street Revue is celebrating its 12th year this weekend. This year's event is called "Jammin' With the Blues" and will celebrate the history of Black Louisville mixed in with the blues and jazz music. The event recalls the history of when Louisville's Walnut Street served...
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
WLKY.com
Stars of 'Napoleon Dynamite' coming to Louisville for special movie screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and movies appear to be having a moment in the last year because now three more stars are coming to town for a screening of a cult-classic. Three of the main stars in "Napoleon Dynamite" are coming to Louisville next month for a conversation and screening of the movie.
WLKY.com
Winter weather updates: Mostly rain in the Metro, snow for Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's mainly just wet in Louisville, but snow did fall in part of the region overnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of the WLKY viewing area, not including the Metro. Rain has been falling overnight in Louisville and counties to...
WLKY.com
Mayor Greenberg issues challenge to business leaders in quest to reduce violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is challenging the city's business leaders to help him combat violent crime by donating to or volunteering for organizations that seek to reduce poverty. Hear more from Greenberg in the player above. "Far too many of our youth have gotten trapped in...
WLKY.com
Metro Council committee to interview 28 candidates for vacant seats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With two Louisville Metro Council seats being vacated in the last year, nearly 30 people have applied for them. Eight candidates have submitted for the District Three council seat, left vacant when Keisha Dorsey accepted the deputy chief of staff with Mayor Craig Greenberg's office. As...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been sentenced for his participation in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Officials said Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty back in October in Washington, D.C., to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a felony.
WLKY.com
Louisville's Asia Institute-Crane House to hold Lunar New Year celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local nonprofit is celebrating Lunar New Year with an upcoming event at Mellwood Art Center. Asia Institute - Crane House is hosting its annual celebration on Feb. 4. The Lunar New Year event will feature a six-course meal of elevated modern Asian cuisine and signature...
WLKY.com
Golden Alert issued for 33-year-old woman last seen in Louisville in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 33-year-old woman missing since last October. Police say that Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October last year. According to police, her family says that she needs her medication...
WLKY.com
New Albany mayor announces bid for reelection, 4th term in office
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Since 2011, Democrat Jeff Gahan has served as the mayor of New Albany, and he's running for reelection again. If reelected, this would be Gahan's fourth consecutive term in office. Watch in the player above: Indiana introduces development of 63-mile trail starting in New Albany.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
Comments / 0