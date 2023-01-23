ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Ballard basketball honors longtime coach Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Longtime Ballard High School boys basketball head coach Chris Renner was honored by the school on Friday night prior to the team's game against Eastern. Renner was not only recognized on the court, but a banner recognizing his accomplishments was also placed on the wall in the gym.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Bluey' live on stage is coming to Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are a parent of a young child, you probably know who Bluey is. If you don't, she's the star of an Emmy award-winning children’s television series, "Bluey," on Disney Junior. The show also has a theatrical adaptation, "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Bridal Suite of Louisville files for bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Jeffersontown retailer has closed amid a bankruptcy filing,according to Louisville Business First. The Bridal Suite of Louisville, a bridal shop at 9948 Linn Station Road, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council committee to interview 28 candidates for vacant seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With two Louisville Metro Council seats being vacated in the last year, nearly 30 people have applied for them. Eight candidates have submitted for the District Three council seat, left vacant when Keisha Dorsey accepted the deputy chief of staff with Mayor Craig Greenberg's office. As...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Albany mayor announces bid for reelection, 4th term in office

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Since 2011, Democrat Jeff Gahan has served as the mayor of New Albany, and he's running for reelection again. If reelected, this would be Gahan's fourth consecutive term in office. Watch in the player above: Indiana introduces development of 63-mile trail starting in New Albany.
NEW ALBANY, IN

