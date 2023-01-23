ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

yourislandnews.com

Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro

WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: Jan 23

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs.
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh trial recap: Day 2 of jury selection, motions hearing

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second day of jury selection in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh came to a close on Tuesday night after Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments in motions filed in the case. Murdaugh arrived at the Colleton County courthouse at 9 a.m. for the “Voir...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawyer Lori's key takeaways from day 2 of Murdaugh trial

FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky sat down with a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band after the band's namesake died at 99. Patients and team members at Prisma Health Children's Hospital are celebrating 15 years of partnering with Upstate therapy dogs. Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of...
WALTERBORO, SC
WJBF.com

11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection

The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WALTERBORO, SC
FOX Carolina

Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh trial recap: Both sides give opening statements after jury is selected

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The jury selection process came to a close Wednesday afternoon and both sides gave their opening statements in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh arrived at the Colleton County courthouse at around 10:30 a.m. for the final part of the jury selection process. The day...
TheDailyBeast

Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight

As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

4-story apartment building destroyed by fire, demolition underway

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (TND) — The roof of an apartment building on fire has apparently collapsed and heavy smoke filled the air in Charleston, W. Va. Several firefighting crews spent hours at the Regal apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. Crews have been spending the evening demolishing the four-story building...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC

