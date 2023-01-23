Read full article on original website
yourislandnews.com
Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro
WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston middle school to be demolished to make way for new $66M school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District plans to demolish a middle school built in the 1950s to replace it with a multimillion-dollar new campus where it currently stands. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said this is the final school year for the current Morningside Middle School...
Walterboro locals react to large media coverage of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – On a normal day, the city of Walterboro is quiet and quaint with just a few thousand people calling it home, but the next few weeks will be anything but normal as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway The Colleton County Courthouse and surrounding areas of the city were swarmed […]
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: Jan 23
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs.
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Day 2 of jury selection, motions hearing
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second day of jury selection in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh came to a close on Tuesday night after Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments in motions filed in the case. Murdaugh arrived at the Colleton County courthouse at 9 a.m. for the “Voir...
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
FOX Carolina
Lawyer Lori's key takeaways from day 2 of Murdaugh trial
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky sat down with a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band after the band's namesake died at 99. Patients and team members at Prisma Health Children's Hospital are celebrating 15 years of partnering with Upstate therapy dogs. Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of...
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
WJBF.com
11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection
The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
FOX Carolina
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: Both sides give opening statements after jury is selected
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The jury selection process came to a close Wednesday afternoon and both sides gave their opening statements in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh arrived at the Colleton County courthouse at around 10:30 a.m. for the final part of the jury selection process. The day...
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight
As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
abcnews4.com
4-story apartment building destroyed by fire, demolition underway
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (TND) — The roof of an apartment building on fire has apparently collapsed and heavy smoke filled the air in Charleston, W. Va. Several firefighting crews spent hours at the Regal apartment building on Wednesday afternoon. Crews have been spending the evening demolishing the four-story building...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
