As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO