Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance
UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
‘Saturday Night Live’ host Aubrey Plaza declares she’s ‘insane’ as she locks lips with Chloe Fineman [WATCH]
The first 2023 episode of “Saturday Night Live” will air January 21 on NBC with host Aubrey Plaza and musical guest Sam Smith. In NBC’s new promo video (watch below), Plaza and “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman show off their celebrity impersonations before things get a little steamy. “I’m insane,” Plaza whispers while bugging out her eyeballs, “and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old.” As the host gets closer and closer to invading Fineman’s personal space, Plaza eventually tells her to “shut up” as she purses her lips and goes in for a smoocheroo....
Jimmy Kimmel's Favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live! Memory Will Have You Saying "Great Scott"
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Extreme Oscars Diet. Jimmy Kimmel is about to cross a major TV milestone. The comedian will celebrate 20 years of his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the ABC series' Jan. 26 episode. And while the funnyman has made plenty of memories over the years, there's one in particular from 2015 that stands out from the rest.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogen
Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogen credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted. Rogen shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Sam Smith Hid Kim Petras Under Their Dress On "SNL," And It Was Honestly Mind-Blowing
Sam and Kim came to the show to perform "Unholy," and they turned in a truly unforgettable performance, too.
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Reprise Their "Parks and Rec" Characters For "Saturday Night Live"
"Saturday Night Live" played host to two MVP visitors from Pawnee, IN, on the show's Jan. 21 episode. In celebration of Aubrey Plaza making her hosting debut, Amy Poehler reunited with her "Parks and Recreation" costar to revive April Ludgate and Leslie Knope for the show's "Weekend Update" segment. The actors slipped right back into their sitcom roles for a bit where April and Leslie talked about the importance of young people getting involved in their local government.
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Michael B. Jordan Throws Sucker Punch In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo Clip
Michael B. Jordan continues to get fans in gear for the forthcoming third installment of Creed — with the inclusion of his boxing skills in a promo clip for Saturday Night Live. Jordan is set to debut his hosting skills on the late night sketch show, as Lil Baby takes the stage for the first time this weekend (Jan. 28).More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan To Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut As Lil Baby PerformsLizzo Recreates 'Blue Monday' Painting During 'Saturday Night Live' PerformanceMichael B. Jordan Named Part Owner Of AFC Bournemouth Soccer Team In the clip, MBJ is anticipating embarking on...
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!
It was Heidi Klum’s turn to pick the Golden Buzzer and she hit the button for 13-year-old magician Aidan McCann from Dublin, Ireland.
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Rusty Schwimmer Never Broke Character, Except When 1 Co-Star Made Her Laugh
Rusty Schwimmer remembers her 2 episodes of 'Gilmore Girls.' She played Bruce completely straight without breaking, until 1 co-star made her laugh.
Steve Buscemi Signs With UTA
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Steve Buscemi and his Olive Productions banner for representation in all areas. Buscemi currently co-stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers that’s executive produced by Lorne Michaels. He starred in the HBO drama, Boardwalk Empire, which earned him a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy nominations. He was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his role as Tony Blundetto in season five of The Sopranos and was nominated for Guest Actor Emmy nominations for his appearances on NBC’s 30 Rock and...
DeadPool Star, TJ Miller, Credits His Hollywood Success to Brain Damage Suffered While Filming in New Zealand
You may know TJ Miller from his on-screen personas on hit shows like Silicon Valley, Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool, or his long list of voiceover work. But, the 41-year-old, Colorado native's first and true love is standup comedy.
Guy Fieri Shares News of Dog's Death the Day Before His Birthday: 'Today Is the Saddest Day'
The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host called the late family dog "one-of-a-kind" on Twitter Guy Fieri and his family are mourning the loss of their dog, Cowboy, who died shortly before the Food Network star's 55th birthday on Jan. 22. "Today is the saddest day in the Fieri family," Fieri posted, alongside a photo of the pup, on Twitter Saturday. "We lost our COWBOY today. He was one-of-a-kind and brought so much love and energy to our family." The restaurateur's heartbreaking post garnered support from famous friends such...
‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centineo Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Recruit” is moving past its rookie season. The Netflix spy comedy series has been picked up for Season 2 at the streamer, it was announced January 26. Starring Noah Centineo, best known for his role in Netflix’s popular “To All the Boys I Loved Before” rom-com trilogy and last fall’s “Black Adam,” “The Recruit” focuses on Owen Hendricks, a young and hapless lawyer who gets a gig at the CIA and instantly gets propelled into danger during the first week on the job when he finds a letter from a former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatening to expose the...
The lead singer of Foreigner, Kelly Hansen talks about the band as they head off for their farewell tour
Kelly Hansen has been the lead singer of the iconic 80s band, Foreigner for decades. The band has produced some of music’s most popular and memorable hits that include, “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Juke Box Hero,” and “Feels like the First Time.” Hansen talked about what life has been like being in […]
Raven-Symoné Explains Why She Lets People Mispronounce Her Name
Raven-Symoné is revealing the correct pronunciation of her name. The 37-year-old actress recently took to TikTok to reveal that her name is not pronounced See-moan, but is rather pronounced See-moan-a. First, she shared a video of herself in the car, which featured text that read, "It's pronounced See-mon-ye." The...
