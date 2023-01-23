ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move

After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out

The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model on 16-6 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles will face arguably their toughest test of the season when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. NFC East champion Philadelphia (15-3) set the single-season franchise record with 14 wins during the regular season and cruised to a 38-7 victory over the division-rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Eagles will now take on the NFC West champion 49ers (15-4), who are riding a franchise record-tying 12-game winning streak after defeating Dallas 19-12 last weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bengals vs. Chiefs odds, picks, how to watch, live stream, start time: 2023 AFC Championship predictions

The last two AFC representatives in the Super Bowl will meet on Sunday with a ticket to the 2023 Super Bowl on the line. The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS and Paramount+ in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has won 11 of its last 12 games, with the lone defeat coming to Cincinnati in Week 13. Meanwhile, the Bengals have won their last 10 games, the longest win streak in franchise history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way AFC, NFC Championship parlay pays back 13-1

The conference championship round of the 2023 NFL playoffs begins with the 2023 NFC Championship Game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles went 14-3 to finish with the league's best record and smashed the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round. Quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed to feel no ill effects from the shoulder injury that had limited him in the regular season's final weeks. The 49ers, meanwhile, won a hard-fought, 19-12 game over the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco has now won 12 games in a row between the regular season and playoffs. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which teams should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any conference championship NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule from top model on 16-6 roll

There are only four teams remaining in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, and this weekend's championship games are expected to be decided by razor thin margins. No. 1 Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite against No. 2 San Francisco in the 2023 NFC Championship Game, according to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. On the other side of the NFL playoff bracket 2023, No. 3 Cincinnati and No. 1 Kansas City are a pick'em in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Which teams should you back with your 2023 NFL bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Season-best performance in loss

Powell finished Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Powell came out of nowhere to set new season highs in points and rebounds, doing so while shooting more reliably than usual from the free-throw line. Considering he played just 21 minutes one game earlier and reached double figures in scoring just once in his previous nine outings, Powell will need to string together a few eye-popping performances in a row before he'll be worthy of scooping up on waiver wires in 12-team category leagues. His outlook is also expected to take a hit in the near term, as Christian Wood (thumb) could be cleared to play as soon as the end of the week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ejected Wednesday

Curry has been ejected from Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Curry will exit Wednesday's tilt with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter having posted 34 points and three assists in 35 minutes of action. Although there is little time remaining, the close nature of the contest could result in overtime. If that occurs, Donte DiVincenzo would likely step into Curry's vacated backcourt spot while Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson would see bumps in usage. Curry should be back in action Friday against Toronto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice

Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy