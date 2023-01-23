ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

95.3 WBCKFM

Detroit Tigers Once Almost Left Tiger Stadium To Play In A Dome Stadium

When you think of the Tigers you have to appreciate that Comerica Park is a beautiful place to play baseball, but for those of us who remember the dingy grounds at Tiger Stadium, we appreciate the old stadium for its rugged beauty. But I recently came across an article clipping that suggested at one time the Detroit Tigers almost left the sacred ballfield to play in a domed stadium in Detroit. That means we may have never seen them win their last championship in 1984.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
HUDSON, MI
247Sports

Michigan State adds 2023 PWO Kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic

Michigan State has added a strong addition to the 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Tarik Ahmetbasic. The Chippewa Valley standout announced that he was coming to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on through his social media early this morning. "More than honored to say that I will be...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

K-Central boys hand Mattawan first loss of season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central suffered its first loss of the season against 2nd ranked Brother Rice on Saturday. But the Maroon Giants weren't about to suffer their first conference loss of the season just three days later. Central knocked off previously undefeated Mattawan on Tuesday night, beating the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement

The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 2-star OL Cooper Terpstra commits to Michigan State football as PWO, was committed to Grand Valley State

Recently, we have seen Michigan State football start to add some depth to their 2023 recruiting class by way of the preferred walk-on method, where players can walk-on the team and hopefully earn a scholarship down the road. On Monday, the Spartans added Cooper Terpstra in that fashion. The 2023 2-star offensive lineman from West Ottawa High School announced his commitment to MSU on social media this week.
HOLLAND, MI

