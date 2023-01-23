Read full article on original website
USFL’s Michigan Panthers will reportedly play home games at Ford Field in 2023
The revived Michigan Panthers of the USFL will reportedly return to their namesake state, playing their home games at Detroit’s Ford Field in 2023. The Detroit News also reports that the Panthers are in talks with Eastern Michigan University to host their practices from Ypsilanti. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan...
Poggi Lands A Pair Of Former Wolverines
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
Detroit Tigers Once Almost Left Tiger Stadium To Play In A Dome Stadium
When you think of the Tigers you have to appreciate that Comerica Park is a beautiful place to play baseball, but for those of us who remember the dingy grounds at Tiger Stadium, we appreciate the old stadium for its rugged beauty. But I recently came across an article clipping that suggested at one time the Detroit Tigers almost left the sacred ballfield to play in a domed stadium in Detroit. That means we may have never seen them win their last championship in 1984.
MLive.com
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
WXYZ
Lions to install new artificial turf at Ford Field, Allen Park facility for 2023 season
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will install a new artificial turf surface at Ford Field and the team's Allen Park practice facility for the 2023 season. FieldTurf, the manufacturer of the playing surface, made the announcement. “We are proud to be installing the FieldTurf Core system at both Ford...
Michigan State adds 2023 PWO Kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic
Michigan State has added a strong addition to the 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Tarik Ahmetbasic. The Chippewa Valley standout announced that he was coming to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on through his social media early this morning. "More than honored to say that I will be...
WWMT
K-Central boys hand Mattawan first loss of season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central suffered its first loss of the season against 2nd ranked Brother Rice on Saturday. But the Maroon Giants weren't about to suffer their first conference loss of the season just three days later. Central knocked off previously undefeated Mattawan on Tuesday night, beating the...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school boys swimming: Ann Arbor teams hope young squads can get it done
Ann Arbor has been a swimming and diving hotbed in recent years, with both Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Skyline winning state championships in 2022. Both programs look to continue that trend this season. Pioneer head coach Stefanie Kerska’s team has undergone a youth movement this season. “A...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement
The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
Emoni Bates stats: Former 5-star recruit scores 29 straight points in EMU basketball's 84-79 loss at Toledo
Emoni Bates showed his scoring pop on Tuesday night, scoring 29 consecutive points for EMU basketball in the first half of the Eagles' game at Toledo. The Memphis transfer and former five-star recruit finished with a career-high 43 points, including nine 3-pointers, in Eastern Michigan's 84-79 loss to the Rockets.
2023 2-star OL Cooper Terpstra commits to Michigan State football as PWO, was committed to Grand Valley State
Recently, we have seen Michigan State football start to add some depth to their 2023 recruiting class by way of the preferred walk-on method, where players can walk-on the team and hopefully earn a scholarship down the road. On Monday, the Spartans added Cooper Terpstra in that fashion. The 2023 2-star offensive lineman from West Ottawa High School announced his commitment to MSU on social media this week.
