Legal Notices, January 26, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James A Edwards and Heidi R Edwards, husband and wife, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on September 25, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1512 Page 130; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on February 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: A 2.00 acre parcel of land lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County, Alabama and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter of Section 31; thence South 01 degree 20 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 461.80 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 385.81 feet to an iron pipe; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 92.06 feet to an iron pin marking the Point of Beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence continue North 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 206.07 feet to an iron pin; thence South 88 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 417.42 feet to an iron pin; thence North 01 degree 05 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 208.71 feet to the Point of Beginning. Right of Way Easement: The right of ingress and egress on, over and across the following described area: 10 feet on either side of the following described centerline; commence at an old gov. stone monument on the quarter section corner, North side, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, run thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes East along the North line of Section 31 for a distance of 10 feet to a point; an the point of beginning of the herein described centerline and from said point of beginning run thence South 01 degree 20 minutes East parallel to an 10 feet East of the West line of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, a distance of 172.6 feet to a point thence run South 84 degrees 43 minutes East for a distance of 242.7 feet to a point; thence run South 12 degrees 36 minutes East for a distance of 223.9 feet to the North line of a 5.00 acre tract, said point being 53.4 feet North 88 degrees 55 minutes East of an iron pin at the NW corner of said 5.00 acre tract; said described 20 foot access acres lying in the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 11 East, Dallas County Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 73 County Road 869 , Valley Grande, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com.
International Paper donates $100,000 for disaster relief in Alabama
International Paper is donating $100,000 to support its workers and others in Alabama who were impacted by the tornados that tore through the state on Jan. 12. As with many other locations on Jan. 12 the International Paper mills in Prattville and Selma were damaged. Workers reported that their homes had also been damaged that day.
Recovery Centers Open in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore Counties
FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties to assist tornado survivors. The centers open at 1 p.m. Central Time, Jan. 26 and will provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan.12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes. Recovery specialists...
Salvation Army, Midwest Food Bank to distribute food in Selma on Saturday
This Saturday the Salvation Army and the Midwest Food Bank will distribute more than 2,000 shelf-stable food boxes in Selma. “Power outages left thousands with empty cupboards and nothing safe to eat,” said William Trueblood, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi Division. “For...
Dallas County seniors eligible for SNAP replacement benefits
Dallas County is among five others where residents may be eligible for the Department of Human Resource's (DHR) Senior Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits. In addition to Dallas, residents in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can apply for help if they've experienced food loss from the Jan....
Volunteer Resource Center cuts hours to weekends as tornado relief help slows
The Volunteer Resource Center where volunteers can come to sign up will be reducing its schedule to weekends. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Crusoe said the number of volunteers coming to the VRC at Church Street United Methodist to help with tornado relief has slowed down this week, so the center will switch its hours to Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Dallas County to move inmates displaced by tornado to former Uniontown prison
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has stepped up and offered a wing of the former prison in Uniontown to house 45 of Dallas County’s inmates who had to be relocated when the jail was badly damaged in the Jan. 12 tornado. Within hours of the storm, inmates...
Mayor Perkins and Rural Health CEO announce major medical relief donation
Rural Health Medical Program CEO Keshee Smith and Selma Mayor James Perkins recently held a press conference where they announced a large donation of prescription medications to assist in the disaster relief efforts for low income, uninsured patients. Smith reported at the January 24 afternoon press conference that her staff...
State Rep. DuBose: School choice to be hot topic in 2023 legislative session; State in 'good position' for change
This week is National School Choice Week, and some Alabama officials are highlighting the need to expand educational options for all students. In Alabama, the current choices are traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet public schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling. The Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) also funds students in failing school systems to attend private or public schools that are doing well.
Montgomery third graders win ADPH Share Your Smile contest
Two third graders from Montgomery were the winners of the Share Your Smile photo contest by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Braylen Colvin of LEAD Academy in Montgomery and Cailyn Patterson of Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School were the selected overall winners. "February is National Children’s Dental Health...
Council grants mayor emergency powers but holds him to spending limit
The Selma City Council granted Mayor James Perkins Jr. emergency powers to help put the tornado-ravaged city back together, but the council and mayor again clashed over the mayor’s $5,000 spending limit. Tuesday the council approved a resolution giving the mayor broad emergency powers, including the ability to enter...
SBA opens Selma office at Gospel Tabernacle to help home, business owners apply for disaster loans
The SBA has established a Selma office to help Dallas County residents and homeowners impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado apply for disaster loan assistance. The office is located at the Gospel Tabernacle's administrative building, 2300 Summerfield Road in Selma, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with staff to help residents and business owners fill out paperwork for assistance.
Dallas County EMA gives update on FEMA, where to get help
As cleanup from the Jan. 12 tornado continues, Dallas County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to apply for FEMA assistance and to call FEMA representatives back when they reach out. EMA director Toya Crusoe said on Monday many residents with damage are applying for FEMA assistance, but reps in Selma...
Selma Mayor places police chief Fulford on administrative leave; appoints interim chief
Selma Mayor James Perkins announced on Wednesday that an interim police chief has been appointed for the city. The current Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing, Perkins announced in the daily tornado relief press conference held at the Dallas County Courthouse annex.
Edmundite Missions receives grant from BCBS Caring Foundation to fund nutritional literacy
Edmundite Missions has received a grant from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to expand nutritional literacy programs in the Black Belt. The Edmundite Missions has provided feeding and nutrition programs to Black Belt residents for three generations. In recent years, The Missions has significantly increased the volume of fresh produce and lean protein within its feeding programs to address health disparities related to what The Missions called “unequal food environments” in an announcement of the grant.
Black Belt counties under marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday
Counties in the Black Belt region are under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday morning. Areas under the risk category could see damaging winds up to 60 mph. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, say weather reports. The timeframe is expected to be between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Nine seniors to graduate early from Selma High on Friday
Selma High announced early graduation for nine seniors who completed their high school requirements. Seven of the seniors also completed dual enrollment courses at Wallace Community College Selma. They will receive their high school diplomas Friday. Students are Amyrrean Acoff, Rikyah Chappell, Shaliya Frison, Ke'Erica Glover, Erica Goldsby, Chase Miree,...
FEMA explains process for applying for disaster aid appealing a rejection
FEMA provided the following information about their process for applying for and appealing disaster aid. Disaster survivors in Dallas, Autauga, Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive an eligibility determination letter from FEMA in the mail or via email. The letter will explain your...
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
