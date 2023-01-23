Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield expands access to behavioral health services for Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced they have expanded access to behavioral healthcare for their customers. Rosaly Cuevas, BCBSRI manager of behavioral health quality said, “We have to take action now, as we face a nationwide and statewide mental healthcare crisis.”
Report: RI, MA get ‘F’ for tobacco prevention funding
Rhode Island also received a D for flavored tobacco products, while Massachusetts got an A for ending their sale.
Rhode Island struggles with poor transportation infrastructure, ranking last in nation
PROVIDENCE, RI. - Residents of Rhode Island are all too familiar with the crumbling state of the state's transportation infrastructure. From potholes in roads to bridges in need of repair, it is clear that the investments made by Rhode Island transportation officials have not prioritized proper maintenance.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Dr. Newton Takes Over GI Group and DiSanto, Priest & Co. Promotes Three
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. University Gastroenterology - Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group - announced that it has named gastroenterologist Eric B. Newton, MD, as...
McKee: Eligible first-time homebuyers can receive $17,500 in assistance
Gov. Dan McKee is looking to help first-time homebuyers break into the state's competitive housing market.
Bill seeks to ban smoking in RI casinos
Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced the legislation last spring and casino workers rallied behind it, but the bill failed to make it out of committee.
ABC6.com
Proposal to have Medicaid fund housing in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — To help with the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island, a bill is being proposed that would have Medicaid fund housing. The bill, proposed by Sen. Josh Miller and Rep. David Bennett, would have the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to “commission Medicaid waiver funds for a pilot program covering supportive housing services to people suffering from chronic homelessness.”
ABC6.com
New program provides financial assistance for first-time homebuyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new program has launched to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday the RI Statewide Down payment assistance program, which “addresses significant financial barriers to homeownership amplified by rising housing costs throughout the state.”. Through this program, first-time...
iheart.com
RI National Guard Cancels Air Show Indefinitely
There will not be an air show in Rhode Island any time in the near future. On Monday afternoon (1/23), the Rhode Island National Guard issued the following news release:. East Greenwich, RI -- “Due to continued operational challenges, the decision has been made not to continue hosting the air show,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the Adjutant General of the Rhode Island National Guard.
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Girl gets results of DNA test on ‘Santa’-nibbled cookie
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says it was not able “to definitively confirm or refute the presence of Santa” in a young girl’s home after she requested to have a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks tested for DNA to see if Santa Claus is real.
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
theshelbyreport.com
Stop & Shop Expands Flashfood Program In Northeast
Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop has expanded availability of Flashfood, a digital marketplace that reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date, across 34 Massachusetts stores, 21 Rhode Island locations and 11 of its Cape Cod and Nantucket stores. Since...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
ABC6.com
Indiana woman indicted for romance scam on Coventry widower
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said an Indiana woman was indicted by a R.I. federal grand jury for her role in an online romance scam. According to court documents, Brittany Lasley, 32, of Anderson Indiana allegedly defrauded a 96-year-old Coventry widower of $80,000. The indictment alleged...
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Turnto10.com
McKee and RIDOT to discuss winter preparations
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation discussed on Tuesday how Rhode Island is preparing to respond to winter weather. The governor was joined by RIDOT Director Peter Alviti as both spoke to the media from RIDOT’s East Providence facility. The region saw...
ABC6.com
‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
