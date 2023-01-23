Read full article on original website
WOLF
Two wanted for theft in Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
WOLF
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
WOLF
State Police continue to investigate 53-year-old Monroe County cold case
BARRETT TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are continuing their investigation into the homicide of a taxi driver in Monroe County. On September 8th, 1970, John William Leonard, Sr., was found shot to death in his taxi cab on the grounds of the Buck Hill Falls Lodge, in Barrett Township.
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory for Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, & Schuylkill Co.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Mifflin-Juniata-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lewisburg,. Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick,. and Pottsville. 1122 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST. WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 2...
WOLF
Three men arrested in Hazleton on separate warrants
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Patrol Officers took three men into custody on separate arrest warrants Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Laperuta, 29-year-old Alfred Silguero, and 49-year-old Pascual Tapia between 11 PM Wednesday and 1 AM Thursday. Laperuta was arrested on a felony...
WOLF
Police seek supects involved in organized retail theft ring
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Law enforcement agencies from multiple states are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men suspected to be in an organized theft ring. Wilkes-Barre Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:15 PM, the suspects stole Tylenol, Claritin, Advil, and other medicines,...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. Council votes down home rule study commission
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — A council majority decided on Tuesday that a question on whether to reconsider Luzerne County’s home rule government won’t be placed on the May 16 primary election ballot. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, councilman Stephen J. Urban had proposed...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. DA's Office investigates inmate death at LCCF
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — An autopsy performed Monday reveals a Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate took her own life. A 36-year-old female was taken to a hospital Sunday, where she died. The incident is being investigated by the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office.
WOLF
Tobyhanna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man involved in a car accident on Tuesday was arrested after police learned the vehicle he was driving had been stolen out of another state. Just after 6 PM on Tuesday, officers with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department were dispatched to...
WOLF
Winter Weather Advisory issued in NEPA for Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for the highlighted areas ahead of our next winter storm. Here is a look at the advisory details from the National Weather Service. Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties until 10 PM Wednesday. Start: 01-25-2023 12:00 Utc. Valid:...
WOLF
LVHN adds Down Syndrome medical clinic
LEHIGH VALLEY (WOLF) — Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center’s (EPDSC) medical clinic is now part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) and will expand access to specialized treatment for people with Down Syndrome in the region. EPDSC will continue to provide resources, education, advocacy and programs to patients...
WOLF
Neighbor fires shot after witnessing dog attack
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating a dog attack Monday that led a neighbor to open fire on the animal. Officials say the incident happened around 9:30 PM in the area of Jardin and Oak streets. Officers arrived at the scene to find that an unsupervised, roaming dog attacked a woman and her dog.
WOLF
4 New EV charging stations to be installed within the City of Pottsville
POTTSVILLE,SCHUYLKILL CO(WOLF) — With the increase of electric cars throughout Northeastern PA, there's a need for more charging stations. The City of Pottsville is installing four more electric vehicle charging stations. The City of Pottsville has had a forward-thinking mindset when it comes with advancement in technology. With the...
WOLF
UPDATE - Winter Storm Watch in effect for Clinton, Lycoming, & Sullivan Co.
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. PAZ006-010>012-017-018-037-041-042-045-046-251215- Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway,. Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Mansfield,. Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, and Williamsport. 1122 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM...
WOLF
Pottsville man arrested after allegedly punching officer in the face
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A Pottsville man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a city police officer on Tuesday. According to Skook News, around 9 AM Tuesday, a Pottsville City Police Officer had an encounter with a man at the intersection of North Centre Street and Laurel Boulevard.
WOLF
Man wanted for rape, strangulation, arrested in drug sting
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Scranton man wanted for rape and strangulation was arrested Friday. According to Scranton Police, 28-year-old Dante Weldon is being held at the Lackawanna County Prison for lack of $100K bail for raping and strangling an unconscious victim. The affidavit against Weldon indicates that...
