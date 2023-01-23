ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Three men arrested in Hazleton on separate warrants

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Patrol Officers took three men into custody on separate arrest warrants Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Laperuta, 29-year-old Alfred Silguero, and 49-year-old Pascual Tapia between 11 PM Wednesday and 1 AM Thursday. Laperuta was arrested on a felony...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Police seek suspected drug dealer in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of robbing man with her teenage son

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say robbed a man of fentanyl patches and had her 14-year-old son helped her in the process. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 2:00 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Emmett Street for a report of four people […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Pottsville man arrested after allegedly punching officer in the face

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A Pottsville man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a city police officer on Tuesday. According to Skook News, around 9 AM Tuesday, a Pottsville City Police Officer had an encounter with a man at the intersection of North Centre Street and Laurel Boulevard.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man pleaded guilty to allegedly selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022. Investigators said in June 2022, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Two wanted for theft in Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna. Once police arrived on the scene the driver was […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teen is charged as an adult in connection with a violent home invasion. It’s creating conversations about an apparent rise in juvenile violent crimes in our area. Over the last year alone Eyewitness News has covered quite a few stories involving juvenile violent crimes. Eyewitness News Reporter […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton man arrested for string of burglaries

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton arrested a man for a series of burglaries in the city spanning several years. Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was charged Monday for his role in ten burglaries in Scranton. Husted is accused of burglarizing the 606 Club in South Scranton on two...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Armed robbery at PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he robbed a customer at knifepoint on Sunday at a PNC Bank. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on January 22 around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at PNC Bank, at 60 Washington Street, in […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy