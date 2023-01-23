Read full article on original website
WOLF
Three men arrested in Hazleton on separate warrants
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Patrol Officers took three men into custody on separate arrest warrants Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Laperuta, 29-year-old Alfred Silguero, and 49-year-old Pascual Tapia between 11 PM Wednesday and 1 AM Thursday. Laperuta was arrested on a felony...
Police seek suspected drug dealer in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
Woman accused of robbing man with her teenage son
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say robbed a man of fentanyl patches and had her 14-year-old son helped her in the process. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday around 2:00 a.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Emmett Street for a report of four people […]
WOLF
Pottsville man arrested after allegedly punching officer in the face
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A Pottsville man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a city police officer on Tuesday. According to Skook News, around 9 AM Tuesday, a Pottsville City Police Officer had an encounter with a man at the intersection of North Centre Street and Laurel Boulevard.
Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man pleaded guilty to allegedly selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022. Investigators said in June 2022, […]
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
Death investigation at LCCF
WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. Di
WOLF
Two wanted for theft in Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
Plains Township man arraigned on charges he fired gun at ex-girlfriend
PRINGLE — A man from Plains Township was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he fired a shot at an ex-girlfriend who was behind a bathroom door. David Eugene Phillips, 39, of South Main Street, fired the shot inside the woman’s house on Grove Street, Pringle, on Sept. 21, according to the criminal complaint filed by Kingston police.
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna. Once police arrived on the scene the driver was […]
Resident barricaded in home threatens law enforcement before being taken for treatment
A male resident in Allentown barricaded himself inside his home and threatened harm to law enforcement officers, before authorities were able to resolve the incident peacefully, according to city police. Police said officers were called about noon Tuesday to the home in the 800 block of North Halstead Street to...
Lackawanna County man facing charges, accused of stealing money from little league
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a little league. Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents. Babarsky...
Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
Appeal may delay homicide trial
WILKES-BARRE — Jury selection is scheduled Friday in the homicide trial of Milton Clark, accused in the death of his nephew who died two
Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teen is charged as an adult in connection with a violent home invasion. It’s creating conversations about an apparent rise in juvenile violent crimes in our area. Over the last year alone Eyewitness News has covered quite a few stories involving juvenile violent crimes. Eyewitness News Reporter […]
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
Scranton man arrested for string of burglaries
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton arrested a man for a series of burglaries in the city spanning several years. Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was charged Monday for his role in ten burglaries in Scranton. Husted is accused of burglarizing the 606 Club in South Scranton on two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Agents from Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office inventory Girardville police evidence room
GIRARDVILLE — State Attorney General’s Office employees spent more than five hours Tuesday inventorying the police department evidence room in borough hall. Four officers hired last spring following the resignation of former chief Fred Lahovski said evidence in the room would have nothing to do with their investigations, Mayor Judy Mehlbaum said.
Armed robbery at PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he robbed a customer at knifepoint on Sunday at a PNC Bank. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on January 22 around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at PNC Bank, at 60 Washington Street, in […]
