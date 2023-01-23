Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge being sent ‘to voicemail’ by some NBA execs for hilarious reason
Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge has earned a reputation around the league as a man you need to be very
The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks' chase of Jae Crowder continues as the trade deadline approaches.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Pat Riley Thinks LeBron James Has Shot At Winning Championship With Los Angeles Lakers
In an ESPN interview, Riley says LeBron is playing for titles, not scoring records
Sporting News
NBA All-Star voting 2023: When are reserves announced, how fan vote works & more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching. After learning the names of the 10 players that will start in this year's game, the focus shifts to the 14 players that will earn the honor as All-Star reserves, a group that is sure to feature notable names, including potential first-time All-Stars.
FOX Sports
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
The Best NBA Players From Every European Country For The 2022-23 Season
European players currently dominate the NBA. The last 4 MVP awards have been won by them. Here are the best European players from each country.
The Best NBA Player For Every Situation: LeBron James Would Hit The Game-Winner
Who is the best 3-point shooter in the NBA? Who would take the game-winning shot when the game is on the line? This is a breakdown of the best NBA player for every situation.
Sporting News
Is Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Suns vs. Mavericks
In late December, Devin Booker went down with a groin injury, sending the Suns into a tailspin. Phoenix lost nine of its next 11 games without Booker, dropping to 21-24 by mid-January. The Suns have bounced back, though, winning their last four games to get back over .500. Their next...
Sporting News
NBA All-Star starters picks: Making tough choices in Eastern, Western Conference ahead of 2023 All-Star Game
Here's a confession: I spent way too much time agonizing about who should be in this year's All-Star Game. That's the way that it should be. The performances in the NBA this season have been breathtaking. Many players have taken gigantic leaps from the relative obscurity that they were in last season. If you're picking your All-Stars based on what a star looked like when you last watched them two years ago, then you're doing these newcomers a massive disservice.
Sporting News
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki says Josh Green's shooting improvement is set to unlock the rest of his game
The Mavericks find themselves in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference standings behind the elite play of MVP candidate Luka Doncic. While Doncic has carried the majority of the offensive burden for the Mavericks this season — averaging a league-leading 33.6 points per game — Dallas' energetic cast of role players have chipped in across the board.
Sporting News
Lakers' LeBron James joins Kobe Bryant in NBA record books with rare, historic 40-point feat
LeBron James continues to rewrite the record books. Entering Tuesday night's contest against the LA Clippers, LeBron had scored 40 points against every NBA team except his local rivals. No longer. James piled up 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block, but it wasn't enough as...
