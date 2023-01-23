Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
6 clinical leaders on hospital accreditation visit prep: Act now, don't react later
Hospital clinical leaders know the value of accreditation, whether from The Joint Commission or another organization. They know a commitment to meeting standards and emphasizing a consistent approach to care is essential to achieving desired ratings and ultimate accreditation. Prior proper planning — and not waiting until a visit is...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are six health systems and hospitals currently seeking chief medical officers around the country. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from jobseeker websites. North Suburban Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare facility based in Thornton, Colo.,. a chief medical officer to lead clinical...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC names leaders to newly formed offices
The CDC has tapped leaders for two new offices crafted as part of an organizational overhaul to improve operations and incorporate health equity, Politico reported Jan. 24. Leandris Liburd, PhD, was named acting director of the Office of Health Equity. She has served the CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry as associate director for minority health and health equity since 2011, according to the center's website.
beckershospitalreview.com
51% of cancer hospital visits were potentially preventable, researchers say
A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable. The cross-sectional study, published Jan. 19 in JAMA Network Open, used data on emergency department visits from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2019. Among more than 854 million visits, more than 35.5 million — or 4 percent — were patients with cancer.
beckershospitalreview.com
New practices to increase blood pressure emerge from national sepsis study
New research focusing on improving a standard treatment for septic shock has provided clarity around something that has not been well understood in the past: How to best increase blood pressure during an episode of septic shock. Because sepsis leads to dangerously low blood pressure, moving to quickly normalize it...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
New quiz can help reveal if your child is has autism with 95% accuracy
A NEW quiz can help reveal if your child has autism and experts says it's 95 per cent effective. Parents who think their little ones might be struggling can refer to the 33 questions to garner information on their child's condition, experts in Ohio, US state. The NHS states that...
Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
Prevention
Social Isolation Linked to an Increased Risk of Dementia, New Study Finds
New research shows socially isolated people may be at higher risk of dementia. Aside from dementia, social isolation has previously been linked to other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and depression. An expert explains how social interaction can slow the progression of memory loss. Your social life...
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
boldsky.com
Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
beckershospitalreview.com
3 reasons why physicians aren't specializing in infectious diseases
The U.S. is facing a dire shortage of infectious disease specialists and some experts point to a complex web of issues that currently face the specialty as drivers of the shortage, Fox News reported Jan. 25. New physicians are largely dodging the infectious diseases (ID) specialty, with 44 percent of...
psychologytoday.com
Misattributing Learning Disorder Symptoms to Psychopathology
Comprehensive neuropsychological assessment can help distinguish between psychological and neurological issues that produce similar behaviors. An accurate diagnosis is needed to provide treatment that properly addresses the actual issues at hand. Assessments are also necessary to determine eligibility for accommodations. Diagnostic overshadowing between psychiatric and learning disability symptomology is a...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
Washington Examiner
LGBT babies
New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 5 CNOs elevate nurses' voices in decision-making
By and large, nurses want to be involved in decisions that affect their daily practice at the bedside, with recent evidence suggesting it may even combat burnout. A study funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality suggests nurses who are engaged and involved in quality improvement measures and feel confident in patient experience measures report less burnout.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 states that have explored expanding APRN roles
As the American Medical Association works to block state laws from broadening the scope of advanced practice registered nurses, six states have explored expanding APRNs' roles. Three states where legislation is being discussed or recently passed:. 1. In New Jersey, a bill currently in committee seeks to increase an advanced...
