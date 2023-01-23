ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals seeking chief medical officers

Below are six health systems and hospitals currently seeking chief medical officers around the country. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from jobseeker websites. North Suburban Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare facility based in Thornton, Colo.,. a chief medical officer to lead clinical...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC names leaders to newly formed offices

The CDC has tapped leaders for two new offices crafted as part of an organizational overhaul to improve operations and incorporate health equity, Politico reported Jan. 24. Leandris Liburd, PhD, was named acting director of the Office of Health Equity. She has served the CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry as associate director for minority health and health equity since 2011, according to the center's website.
beckershospitalreview.com

51% of cancer hospital visits were potentially preventable, researchers say

A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable. The cross-sectional study, published Jan. 19 in JAMA Network Open, used data on emergency department visits from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2019. Among more than 854 million visits, more than 35.5 million — or 4 percent — were patients with cancer.
beckershospitalreview.com

New practices to increase blood pressure emerge from national sepsis study

New research focusing on improving a standard treatment for septic shock has provided clarity around something that has not been well understood in the past: How to best increase blood pressure during an episode of septic shock. Because sepsis leads to dangerously low blood pressure, moving to quickly normalize it...
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Wyoming News

Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
Prevention

Social Isolation Linked to an Increased Risk of Dementia, New Study Finds

New research shows socially isolated people may be at higher risk of dementia. Aside from dementia, social isolation has previously been linked to other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and depression. An expert explains how social interaction can slow the progression of memory loss. Your social life...
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
boldsky.com

Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For

A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
beckershospitalreview.com

3 reasons why physicians aren't specializing in infectious diseases

The U.S. is facing a dire shortage of infectious disease specialists and some experts point to a complex web of issues that currently face the specialty as drivers of the shortage, Fox News reported Jan. 25. New physicians are largely dodging the infectious diseases (ID) specialty, with 44 percent of...
psychologytoday.com

Misattributing Learning Disorder Symptoms to Psychopathology

Comprehensive neuropsychological assessment can help distinguish between psychological and neurological issues that produce similar behaviors. An accurate diagnosis is needed to provide treatment that properly addresses the actual issues at hand. Assessments are also necessary to determine eligibility for accommodations. Diagnostic overshadowing between psychiatric and learning disability symptomology is a...
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

LGBT babies

New parents have a lot on their minds: getting the baby to eat, functioning on 1.5 hours of sleep and five cups of coffee, and finding a pediatrician who specializes in LGBTQIA+ infants. At least, that’s what Harvard University thinks is a top priority for new parents. According to...
beckershospitalreview.com

How 5 CNOs elevate nurses' voices in decision-making

By and large, nurses want to be involved in decisions that affect their daily practice at the bedside, with recent evidence suggesting it may even combat burnout. A study funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality suggests nurses who are engaged and involved in quality improvement measures and feel confident in patient experience measures report less burnout.
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states that have explored expanding APRN roles

As the American Medical Association works to block state laws from broadening the scope of advanced practice registered nurses, six states have explored expanding APRNs' roles. Three states where legislation is being discussed or recently passed:. 1. In New Jersey, a bill currently in committee seeks to increase an advanced...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy