AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses

A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
TENNESSEE STATE
Phys.org

What happens to drugs after they leave your body?

Swallowing a pill only seems to make it disappear. In reality, the drug eventually leaves your body and flows into waterways, where it can undergo further chemical transformations. And these downstream products aren't dead in the water. Many pharmaceuticals, for example, are designated as contaminants of emerging concern, or CECs,...
Medical News Today

Early symptoms of hepatitis C: What are they?

People may not show early symptoms of hepatitis C, so they can be unaware that they have the infection. However, when symptoms appear, these may be nonspecific, such as nausea, fever, and stomach pains. As hepatitis C lingers and becomes a chronic (long-term) condition, individuals still. symptoms or can continue...
NIH Director's Blog

Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior

Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
INSIDE News

TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.
SELF

An Estimated 15,000+ People Have a Recently Discovered ‘Mystery Illness’

Thousands of people over the age of 50 may have a recently discovered condition called VEXAS syndrome that’s characterized by symptoms like extreme fatigue, episodes of fever, and abnormal inflammation, according to a new study published in JAMA, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The rare autoinflammatory disease has a high mortality rate; up to half of people diagnosed with it die within five years of its identification, and, so far, it has affected more men than women.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Post-Viral Syndrome?

Post-viral syndrome, or post-viral fatigue, is the enduring fatigue and other flu-like symptoms that can occur after fighting a viral infection. Post-viral syndrome isn’t a new condition, but recently it has become increasingly associated with post-COVID-19 syndrome, also known as long COVID. Read on to learn about symptoms of...

