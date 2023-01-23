Thousands of people over the age of 50 may have a recently discovered condition called VEXAS syndrome that’s characterized by symptoms like extreme fatigue, episodes of fever, and abnormal inflammation, according to a new study published in JAMA, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The rare autoinflammatory disease has a high mortality rate; up to half of people diagnosed with it die within five years of its identification, and, so far, it has affected more men than women.

