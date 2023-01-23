VIDEO: Grayson Waller brawls with Bron Breakker in WWE NXT angle

Waller confronted Breakker at the WWE Performance Center.

An angle building up Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller's NXT Championship match for Vengeance Day went down at the WWE Performance Center on Monday.

In an Instagram live video, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker while Breakker was training. A brawl broke out between the two after Waller threw water bottles at Breakker. After the brawl was broken up, Waller was kicked out of the Performance Center by NXT coach Norman Smiley.

"I'm living rent-free in his head, lad. Absolutely rent-free," Waller said at the end of the video. "I ain't scared of Bron. Bron Breakker is a bitch. He's my bitch."

Waller teased that this is just the beginning and he'll have more for Breakker on NXT tomorrow night.

Waller is challenging for Breakker's NXT title in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. The show is a Peacock/WWE Network special.

Breakker and Waller originally faced off for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil earlier this month, but the match ended with Breakker retaining by countout after the ropes broke twice. Waller was counted out after the middle rope gave way as he was standing on it.