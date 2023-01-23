Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Victoria Asher Says Singer Is Fully Free: ‘You Can Believe It or You Can Not Believe It’
For fans who are wondering if Britney Spears is truly free following the dissolution of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, the singer's former assistant, Victoria Asher, has some thoughts to share. During an Instagram livestream Jan. 14, Spears fans asked Asher some questions about her time working for the pop star.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera
The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ to Be Launched by Singer’s Estate, Primary Wave and Sony During Grammy Week
The estate of Whitney Houston and Primary Wave will continue to honor the singer with a Grammy-week-long event to celebrate Houston’s 60th birthday, career and life with the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” presented by Sony, with additional sponsors M·A·C Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank. Taking place at the W Hotel in Hollywood, the week’s events will include Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge, a memorabilia exhibit featuring photos of Houston as well as several iconic gowns worn throughout her legendary career, a pop-up shop with exclusive merch, electronics and more. Two days of live music will feature performances from a variety...
Mariah Carey Reportedly Filing for Primary Custody of Twins After Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
Mariah Carey is allegedly filing for primary custody of her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. A source told Radar Online that Carey wants primary custody because the TV personality rarely sees Monroe and Moroccan. The twins were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon got married in 2008.
TMZ.com
Britney Spears to Sell $12 Million Home She Bought Only Months Ago | TMZ TV
KSI Says Dillon Danis Banned From Misfits Boxing, I'll Slap Him If I See Him!. 'RHOC' Heather Dubrow Supports Lisa Rinna's Choice To Leave 'RHOBH'. 'Bachelor's Colton Underwood Hopes Chris Harrison Exit Drama Is Over. 0:42. Luenell Ribs 50 Cent For Megan Thee Stallion Apology, Wants To Host 'Daily Show'
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
ETOnline.com
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog for a Reported $200 Million
Justin Bieber is set up for quite the windfall. The superstar singer-songwriter has sold the rights to his entire music catalog in exchange for a head-spinning payday. The "Sorry" singer recently signed a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management, handing over the rights to his music in exchange for $200 million, according to multiple reports.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Chlöe Bailey’s Debut Solo Album Will Finally Be Out Soon
Chlöe Bailey has officially announced her long-awaited debut solo album, In Pieces, which is set to arrive in March. The R&B star confirmed the album’s imminent arrival with a short teaser video that featured a snippet of a new song. In the clip, Bailey appears in a striking red dress, holding scales in each hand, one of which appears to contain a gold heart, the other a large gold sphere. Despite the confirmation of In Pieces, Bailey did leave out a few crucial details, such as an exact release date and a track list. Bailey has released a steady stream of singles over...
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
PopCrush
