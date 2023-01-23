ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”

Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019

Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
COLORADO STATE
Conor McGregor denies assaulting woman on his yacht in Ibiza

Conor McGregor denies all allegations that he assaulted a woman on his multi-million euro yacht on the Spanish island of Ibiza. McGregor is currently under investigation for an attack on a woman onboard his yacht in July 2022, as reported by Majora Daily Bulletin. The alleged victim said she knew...
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial

Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
NEVADA STATE
Hilo, HI
