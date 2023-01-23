Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
I’d beat that guy in my sleep’ Ex-UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold calls out ‘little dudes’ Jake Paul
MMA fighters frequently underappreciate YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul since many of them believe the ring opponents that he defeated were not strong enough. Jake’s most recent fight challenge came from the retired UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Jake Paul started off the year by signing in the Professional Fighters League in...
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz set to make acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme
Former UFC title challenger Nick Diaz is set to make his acting debut alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme. Diaz (26-10 MMA) has won titles under the banners of Strikeforce, WEC, and IFC prior to challenging for gold inside the Octagon. And now the 39-year-old will be making his acting debut in...
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
UFC champ Jamahal Hill had the perfect response to Jiri Prochazka's viral 'I'm coming' video
Within minutes of Jamahal Hill dominating Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283 this past Saturday, the UFC’s official Twitter account posted a message to Hill from former champ Jiri Prochazka that went viral. In the video, Prochazka is somewhere in the woods while...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Chael Sonnen explains why he would “just love” for the UFC to have a tournament in 2023: “Find out who the best fighter in the world really is”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he would love to see the UFC run a tournament at some point this year. It’s no secret that tournaments have played a big role in the history of mixed martial arts. In recent years, though, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has distanced itself from that trend.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
Islam Makhachev opens up on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA exit: “I’ve fought without him a couple of times”
Islam Makhachev has shared his feelings on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s exit from mixed martial arts. Following his retirement from competition, Nurmagomedov remained heavily involved in the world of MMA, taking over the coaching role of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Since transitioning into a coaching role, Nurmagomedov has steered Makhachev...
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Conor McGregor denies assaulting woman on his yacht in Ibiza
Conor McGregor denies all allegations that he assaulted a woman on his multi-million euro yacht on the Spanish island of Ibiza. McGregor is currently under investigation for an attack on a woman onboard his yacht in July 2022, as reported by Majora Daily Bulletin. The alleged victim said she knew...
Dana White says commission is working on enforcing proper rules in Power Slap: “It will be MUCH safer”
UFC president Dana White has revealed that the commission is working on improving the safety in the Power Slap league. Through all of the chaos and confusion, Power Slap’s premiere went ahead as scheduled earlier this month. As was expected, there was a whole lot of outcry in response to the first episode.
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s running from his own weight class”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has taken aim at welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Poatan’ had challenged ‘Borz’ to a fight at light heavyweight late last year. Pereira (7-1 MMA) most recently defeated Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) via TKO stripping him of the middleweight title at UFC 281...
Belal Muhammad reacts to Gilbert Burns win at UFC 283: “Congratulations on beating #14 Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul”
Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following his victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283 last weekend. For a while now, Belal Muhammad has been climbing the welterweight ranks. Aside from his no contest with Leon Edwards, the Palestinian star has been on fire. In the eyes...
sportszion.com
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
MMA Fighting
Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi
Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting. Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for...
Alex Pereira issues challenge to fellow UFC champ Jamahal Hill: 'What about knocking me out?'
Alex Pereira wants revenge for his coach and mentor, Glover Teixeira, while chasing UFC double champ status. Pereira (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), the current UFC middleweight champion, has expressed interest in moving up to light heavyweight to challenge newly minted titleholder Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian appeared in the comments section...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
bjpenndotcom
