McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
MedicalXpress
New digital health tool assists pharmacists with minor ailment prescribing
As of January 1, 2023, the pharmacists' scope of practice has expanded across Ontario with the ability for pharmacists to assess and autonomously prescribe medications for 13 minor ailments. While new to Ontario, this process is not a novelty, as pharmacists in other countries and Canadian provinces have been improving...
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Care costs more in consolidated health systems, reveals new research
Health care integration has long been touted as a panacea for reining in health care costs and boosting quality of care. But integrated health systems appear to be failing on both fronts, according to the results of a new nationwide study led by researchers at Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems transferring employees to RCM companies
Here are six health systems that have transferred revenue cycle department staff to RCM companies since July 14:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
beckershospitalreview.com
NFL Players Association, Silicon Valley Bank back $40M medtech company financing round
The NFL Players Association and Silicon Valley Bank participated in a $40 million financing round for Miach Orthopedics, a medtech company that creates an implant allowing patients to help heal their anterior cruciate ligament tears. The financing breaks down to a $30 million investment from existing investors and a $10...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy techs paid the most, appear the least in hospitals
Pharmacy technicians have the highest paychecks of all hospital work settings, but most of them aren't working in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of 2021, the most recent data available, 16 percent of pharmacy technicians work in hospitals, where their median salary is $38,270. In pharmacies and drugstores, where 50 percent of them work, the median annual pay is $35,940.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy company backed by Mayo, Kaiser, Intermountain names CEO
A sterile compounding pharmacy company backed by the venture capital arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed a new leader. Joseph Cosgrove was named president, CEO and director of Leiters, a 503B outsourcing provider, on Jan. 16. For the...
Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System
SEOUL, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its Device Solutions (DS) Division attained the ISO 22301 Certificate, the international standard for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). The ISO 22301, awarded to Samsung by the British Standards Institution (BSI), certifies that an organization’s ability to resume its business after a crisis, or its resilience, meets global standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005482/en/ Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
BJC Healthcare invests in minority entrepreneur fund, aims to reduce health inequities
St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare has made an anchor investment in a local minority entrepreneur support company in a bid to raise generational wealth in underserved communities and reduce health disparities by doing so. While BJC did not reveal the size of the investment in Wepower Capital, the funding is part...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth
Hospitals are looking to invest in new technologies and work-on innovations that will improve the care patients receive. To learn more about how hospitals are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth and predictive algorithms, Becker's reached out to Phoenix Children's Chief Innovation Officer David Higginson. Question: How does...
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell unveils results from online family caregiving pilot program
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health released results from a three-month pilot partnership program with virtual family caregiving company eFamilyCare. Northwell Health employees gained access to the program and gave it a rating of 4.8 out of 5. The care program virtually connects family caregivers with advisers to create a personalized plan, according to a Jan. 25 eFamilyCare news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 patient experience tips from Cleveland Clinic's former CXO
Adrienne Boissy, MD, a practicing neurologist and Cleveland Clinic's former chief experience officer, has been in healthcare for 20 years, but as is the case with so many professionals in the field, COVID-19 reshaped how she viewed the patient experience and her role as a provider. Recognizing that as she...
beckershospitalreview.com
Low turnover, more diversity among hospital boards, AHA report finds
In recent years, some progress has been made in terms of racial/ethnic diversity and gender diversity on hospital and health system boards, according to a report released Jan. 19 from the American Hospital Association. However, the report also found a growing number of older board members and low board turnover.
waste360.com
Taking Action: Customer Service Trends and Remaining Competitive in Waste and Recycling
As we look ahead to 2023, it’s not difficult to see that companies across the globe need to evaluate the upcoming customer experience trends if they want to remain competitive. This article looks at how customer experience is likely to evolve over the coming year and what action steps...
New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/ The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare supply chain's No. 1 issue: a language barrier
While holding up an empty Gatorade bottle, Dan Hurry, chief supply chain officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, explained the biggest problem for the medical supply chain. Most products — including Gatorade and other food products, clothes, electronics and car parts — are marked with a Universal Product Code,...
