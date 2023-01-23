Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
wyso.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda Collins
Takoda Collins, a 10-year-old boy, spent most of his short life locked, naked in the attic of his father’s, Al-Muhatah McLean, home attic. Takoda Collins died on December 13, 2019, at the Dayton Children’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. His father, Al-Muhatah McLean was later arrested and accused of abusing and raping Takoda, along with Amanda Hinz, McLean’s then-girlfriend, and Jennifer Ebert, Amanda Hinz’s sister, who also resided in the home.
Springfield High School to house $1.3M health clinic
The district is creating a school-based health clinic with the support of the Community Health Foundation, Rocking Horse Community Health Center and the City of Springfield.
WDTN
Omega CDC Awarded $30 Million Grant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Omega Community Development Corporation was selected to be one of six grantees in the nation to receive a Promise Neighborhoods award from the U.S. Department of Education. That means Omega CDC will receive $28,788,984 in federal dollars, over the next 5-6 years! The funds will...
wyso.org
Addiction Help by Phone; Emergency Dispatch Translation Assistance
Addiction Help via Phone (WYSO) - Families of Addicts is offering a new resource for area families struggling with a loved one who has a substance abuse disorder. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports help is just a phone call away. Language Transcription for Emergency Dispatchers (WYSO) - A tech company...
wyso.org
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
dayton.com
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Corliss Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?
MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
Body found in Ohio parking lot
Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
wyso.org
The Race Project: Elias Kelly and Diane Wright
The WYSO Race Project invites two everyday people from the Dayton area to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and explore controversial views. But they also can build understanding and healing. In this iteration, we'll hear a conversation with Elias Kelly and Diane Wright.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Memorial Hospital Director of Cardiovascular Services Nominated for State Level Award
MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health has nominated Tricia Daniels, BSN, RN, CCRN, and Director of Cardiovascular Services, as their nominee for the 2023 Ohio Hospital Association’s (OHA) Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to one Ohio healthcare employee who personifies leadership, reflects the mission and values of his or her organization, routinely performs work in an exemplary manner, and gives back to the community.
45 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of ‘78
DAYTON — This winter may have had some rough points so far, but it’s nothing compared to the blizzard of 1978. The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 is this week. The blizzard lasted three days, from Jan. 25 until Jan. 27, 1978. >>How to prevent injuries...
