KNOE TV8

Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator to share rescue adventures in Homer

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a baby squirrel falls from a tree or a raccoon is making itself at home in your attic, you can call on the Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday evening. “I hold a license for just about...
HOMER, LA
KNOE TV8

Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced

CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits a restaurant where quality is the main ingredient. From the service to the food, you can guarantee you will have a great meal with a great time. Cervical cancer awareness month, health officials stress HPV vaccine. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Employment in La continues to recover since start of pandemic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Employment in Louisiana continues to recover after the pandemic. The state has gained around 221,000 non-farm jobs since the low point of COVID-19. The Louisiana Workforce Commission said we’re well on our way to recovering from lost jobs and unemployment brought on by the pandemic. Mark Jones with the LWC said they’ve seen 21 months of straight recovery across the state. Data for the Monroe region is comprised of Ouachita and Union parishes.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Laughs to raise money for Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center has seen its client numbers quickly grow since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of last year. Director Lyndsey Sikes is asking for help. “We’ve grown so much, we’ve seen a 43% increase in our clients,” said Sikes.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website back online

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website is back online as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2023. The Clerk of Court website has been down since Dec. 2022 due to issues with the web provider, Cott Systems. Clerk of Court Dana Benson says that nothing...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

LifeShare giving out free king cakes in exchange for blood donations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is getting in the Mardi Gras spirit by offering a free Thurman’s Food Factory king cake to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Local hospitals use blood from LifeShare for patients undergoing treatments for cancer, heart disease...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle

KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 14 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM hosts forum for athletic director candidate

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe says they are hosting a forum on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the athletic director candidate John Hartwell. The forum will be held at 3 p.m. on the seventh floor of the ULM Library. ULM says that faculty, staff, students and the...
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Lincoln Parish Police Jury appoints interim Parish Administrator

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Following the decision not to renew former Lincoln Parish Administrator Doug Postels contract, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury appointed an interim administrator on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Courtney Hall served as parish administrator from 2009 until he retired in 2020. Hall said he spent 35 years...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

El Dorado post office building hit by car

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado post office building will be getting a little renovation soon due to an accident Monday afternoon. An unidentified driver crashed into the wall of the U.S. Post Office on South Timberlane Dr. on Jan. 23, 2023. No one was injured, but the...
EL DORADO, AR

