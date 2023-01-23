Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
KNOE TV8
Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KNOE TV8
NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Following the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, many students and parents are wondering what resources are available to students in Northeast Louisiana who find themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. KNOE reached out to all three universities in our viewing area, the University of Louisiana...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator to share rescue adventures in Homer
HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a baby squirrel falls from a tree or a raccoon is making itself at home in your attic, you can call on the Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday evening. “I hold a license for just about...
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts parish-wide contest for Black History Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library - Louise Williams Branch is encouraging children throughout the parish, ages 12-18, to enter the library system’s new ‘Words Have Power’ contest in honor of Black History Month. Interested participants are asked to write out their favorite quote...
ktalnews.com
Bastrop native Robert Finley to appear on America’s Got Talent All Stars
BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, a Union Parish native and American blues singer-songwriter will appear on NBC’s America’s Got Talent All Stars at 7 PM. Born and raised in Bernice, La., Finley purchased a guitar at 11 years old and developed his musical...
KNOE TV8
Upcoming repairs to close La. 4 near Chatham, detours announced
CHATHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Jackson Parish Police Jury said there will be a road closure near Chatham due to repairs beginning Jan. 28, 2023. “The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, La. 4 will be closed 5 miles west of La. 34, near Chatham, in Jackson Parish. This road will remain closed until approximately Sunday, January 29, 2023. The purpose of this road closure is to allow for the necessary replacement of a cross-drain pipe. This work will be performed weather permitting.”
KNOE TV8
KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits a restaurant where quality is the main ingredient. From the service to the food, you can guarantee you will have a great meal with a great time. Cervical cancer awareness month, health officials stress HPV vaccine. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KNOE TV8
Employment in La continues to recover since start of pandemic
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Employment in Louisiana continues to recover after the pandemic. The state has gained around 221,000 non-farm jobs since the low point of COVID-19. The Louisiana Workforce Commission said we’re well on our way to recovering from lost jobs and unemployment brought on by the pandemic. Mark Jones with the LWC said they’ve seen 21 months of straight recovery across the state. Data for the Monroe region is comprised of Ouachita and Union parishes.
KNOE TV8
Laughs to raise money for Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center has seen its client numbers quickly grow since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of last year. Director Lyndsey Sikes is asking for help. “We’ve grown so much, we’ve seen a 43% increase in our clients,” said Sikes.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website back online
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court website is back online as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2023. The Clerk of Court website has been down since Dec. 2022 due to issues with the web provider, Cott Systems. Clerk of Court Dana Benson says that nothing...
KNOE TV8
LifeShare giving out free king cakes in exchange for blood donations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is getting in the Mardi Gras spirit by offering a free Thurman’s Food Factory king cake to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Local hospitals use blood from LifeShare for patients undergoing treatments for cancer, heart disease...
KNOE TV8
Monroe PD looking into getting new armored vehicle
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. NELA student resources following Madison Brooks’ death. Grambling State offers rides to students who feel in danger on-campus or off, while ULM and Louisiana Tech provide on-campus safety escorts. aarons aces. Updated: 14 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
KNOE TV8
ULM hosts forum for athletic director candidate
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe says they are hosting a forum on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the athletic director candidate John Hartwell. The forum will be held at 3 p.m. on the seventh floor of the ULM Library. ULM says that faculty, staff, students and the...
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
KNOE TV8
Lincoln Parish Police Jury appoints interim Parish Administrator
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Following the decision not to renew former Lincoln Parish Administrator Doug Postels contract, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury appointed an interim administrator on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Courtney Hall served as parish administrator from 2009 until he retired in 2020. Hall said he spent 35 years...
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
KNOE TV8
El Dorado post office building hit by car
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado post office building will be getting a little renovation soon due to an accident Monday afternoon. An unidentified driver crashed into the wall of the U.S. Post Office on South Timberlane Dr. on Jan. 23, 2023. No one was injured, but the...
