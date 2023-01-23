MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Employment in Louisiana continues to recover after the pandemic. The state has gained around 221,000 non-farm jobs since the low point of COVID-19. The Louisiana Workforce Commission said we’re well on our way to recovering from lost jobs and unemployment brought on by the pandemic. Mark Jones with the LWC said they’ve seen 21 months of straight recovery across the state. Data for the Monroe region is comprised of Ouachita and Union parishes.

