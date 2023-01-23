ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Tampa General Hospital rolls out mobile units with exam rooms, labs, testing

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is rolling out two new mobile health units to conduct physicals, screenings and immunizations for community members and employers. The project uses CARES Act funding allocated through Hillsborough County, Fla., and will focus on underserved communities and offer COVID-19 testing. The vans have exam and waiting rooms, lab testing areas and are wheelchair accessible.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parents concerned Palma Sola Elementary could soon shut down

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition to save their school. According to a handful of residents, employees of Palma Sola were informed that the school would likely be closing this summer for good. After hearing the unconfirmed news, a petition was created by Kristina Snyderman, who is a concerned parent who has garnered over 3,000 signatures for people who want to save the school.
BRADENTON, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’

A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
VENICE, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday

Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte woman fights for insurer to cover post-Ian house repairs

First came Hurricane Ian, then came the battles with insurance companies. One woman in Port Charlotte has fought continuously to have her insurer pay out her claim appropriately. Susan Natke-Brown is constantly reminded of Ian’s destruction whenever she’s in her house—and she works from home. Water stains spill across the...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Longboat Observer

One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold

Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
NORTH PORT, FL

