In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airportRoger MarshFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The fourth richest man in FloridaLuay RahilFlorida State
Started during pandemic, neighborhood driveway cocktail hour continues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It all began in the spring of 2020 when Bob Douglass wanted to get to know his neighbors better. But restricted by social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, he needed to find a creative way to do it. That led Bob to start a neighborhood driveway...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay toddler diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumor after parents notice unusual symptoms
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole toddler is staying resilient following a recent brain cancer diagnosis. Two weeks after Callie Stillwell’s second birthday, scans found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. Her parents, Chelsey and Philip began noticing unusual symptoms before Christmas. They said Callie had...
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
mynews13.com
New blood cancer treatment an advancement in health care, experts say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Getting a cancer diagnosis can be a scary thing, and getting a diagnosis where there is no cure can be even worse. But a new multiple myeloma blood cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy has patients jumping up for the opportunity to receive it. What...
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
$4 million awarded in wrongful death lawsuit filed against Big Olaf Creamery
A Tampa judge on Tuesday awarded $4 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sarasota-based Big Olaf Creamery on behalf of an Illinois woman who died in January 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General Hospital rolls out mobile units with exam rooms, labs, testing
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is rolling out two new mobile health units to conduct physicals, screenings and immunizations for community members and employers. The project uses CARES Act funding allocated through Hillsborough County, Fla., and will focus on underserved communities and offer COVID-19 testing. The vans have exam and waiting rooms, lab testing areas and are wheelchair accessible.
Sarasota teen identified in multi-state swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teenager is being investigated for swatting incidents at a Wisconsin school and other locations, according to a Wisconsin police department. The Portage Police Department, located in the Madison metropolitan area, worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office to identify a 15-year-old boy who they say is linked to both school and residential targeted swatting calls in multiple states, the Portage Police Department said in a news release. Those include Wisconsin, North Carolina and Indiana and internationally in Ontario, Canada.
Mysuncoast.com
Parents concerned Palma Sola Elementary could soon shut down
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition to save their school. According to a handful of residents, employees of Palma Sola were informed that the school would likely be closing this summer for good. After hearing the unconfirmed news, a petition was created by Kristina Snyderman, who is a concerned parent who has garnered over 3,000 signatures for people who want to save the school.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
Laundrie lawyer Steven Bertolino added to Gabby Petito lawsuit
A Florida judge granted a motion Tuesday to add a new defendant to the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against the parents of Brian Laundrie.
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi to open 6 new stores on Thursday
Aldi will open six new stores on Thursday, as the discount grocery continues its swift expansion around the country. “Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Matt Thon, Haines City, Florida, regional VP for Aldi, in a statement.
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman fights for insurer to cover post-Ian house repairs
First came Hurricane Ian, then came the battles with insurance companies. One woman in Port Charlotte has fought continuously to have her insurer pay out her claim appropriately. Susan Natke-Brown is constantly reminded of Ian’s destruction whenever she’s in her house—and she works from home. Water stains spill across the...
FEMA aims to help survivors of Hurricane Ian with a new program
The Federal Emergency Management Agency aims to help survivors of natural disasters with the new Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
Longboat Observer
One SRQ-adjacent apartment complex progresses while a second remains on hold
Progress is being made on a new apartment development on DeSoto Road near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Meanwhile the fate of an adjacent rental community is awaiting its days in court. Last week, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch opposed, Progress at University, a...
Mysuncoast.com
Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
