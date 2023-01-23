Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
A Comprehensive Guide to Flying from Washington D.C. to CanadamaltaWashington, DC
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Related
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
NBC Washington
Luck Runs Out for Suspects in Fairfax County 7-Eleven Gaming Machine Thefts
Police arrested two men suspected of stealing gaming machines at several 7-Eleven stores across Fairfax County. A 7-Eleven store employee called police and said two men had stolen a gaming machine and loaded it into a silver truck at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The store was located at 8434...
WUSA
Officer tased a high school student in Maryland, breaking up bathroom fight
Police say there was a fight in the bathroom at Henry Lackey High School. When the school resource officer tried to stop the fight they say a student struck him.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
WTOP
DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children
A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Student shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore
A student was shot and killed in the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
WTOP
2 Md. men arrested in Fairfax Co. gaming machine theft
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say it’s game over for two men suspected in a string of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in the county. Fairfax police arrested two Maryland men — Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35 — Tuesday night, according to a statement from the police department.
Police Investigating Chick-fil-A Carjacking
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a strong-arm carjacking that occurred Wednesday evening at Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to Chick-fil-A at Fenton St. and Ellsworth Drive at approximately 7:18 p.m. for a strong-arm carjacking. The victim was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), when three black males approached, pulled him out of the car, and drove away from the scene.
Nottingham MD
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected
—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail. Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were...
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
fox5dc.com
School Resource Officer uses stun gun on student in Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A Charles County School Resource Officer deployed a stun gun on a student Wednesday after an altercation in a bathroom. The sheriff's department said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when two Lackey High School students went into a bathroom to fight another classmate. The SRO and a staff member went to break up the fight, and as one of the students tried to run out, the sheriff's department said the SRO blocked his path.
WJLA
15-year-old from DC arrested for 8 separate crimes, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested on Wednesday for eight separate crimes he allegedly committed from late December into early January, D.C. police said. Most of the charges were for alleged carjackings he committed throughout the district:. Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022,...
Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0