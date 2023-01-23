ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on Dailey Road, north of Dunning Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dailey Road Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 9:08 a.m., deputies were called to the road, north of Dunning Street, for the incident. According to the investigation, a Dowagiac woman was driving on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen man dies following crash on County Road 34

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen man has died following a two-vehicle crash on County Road 34 on January 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:29 a.m. on January 18, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on C.R. 34, east of State Road 13, when the driver allegedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy