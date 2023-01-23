Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
WNDU
Trial underway for man accused of killing bicyclist in Stevensville
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A trial is underway for a Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials say Sammie Davis, 40, of Benton Harbor was driving home from a casino along Red Arrow Highway back on Nov. 20, 2019, when he hit Joel Crider, 57, of Stevensville with his SUV.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
max983.net
Plymouth Police Department Assistant Chief Mark Owen presented with Key to the City
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter presented Plymouth Police Department (PPD) Assistant Chief Mark Owen with a Key to the City during the Plymouth Common Council meeting Monday evening. Having served Plymouth since 1994, Officer Owen will be retiring from PPD on January 30.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Dailey Road, north of Dunning Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dailey Road Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 9:08 a.m., deputies were called to the road, north of Dunning Street, for the incident. According to the investigation, a Dowagiac woman was driving on...
abc57.com
Uptick in robberies prompting reminders for safety, vigilance across South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - In a span of less than 48 hours, South Bend Police responded to seven different robberies across South Bend over the weekend. Because of this, officers are reminding residents to stay vigilant to prevent a robbery from happening to them. Despite arrests and a heightened police...
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
Benton Harbor police work to ID suspects in death of 74-year-old
Benton Harbor police are looking for three suspects after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Goshen man dies following crash on County Road 34
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen man has died following a two-vehicle crash on County Road 34 on January 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:29 a.m. on January 18, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on C.R. 34, east of State Road 13, when the driver allegedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor police confirm suspicious death is homicide; surveillance video of three suspects released
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Investigators confirmed the death of longtime Benton Harbor resident Leon Johnson, 74—known as ‘Red’ to his friends and family—is a homicide. Johnson was found dead on Sunday, shot to death, in what police believe may have been a robbery. His death...
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
WNDU
Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor next in line to host career-based workshops, courtesy of Michigan Works!
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor will be the next in line to host a series of workshops focusing on employment and career development. Starting Jan. 30, workshops will run from 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. Topics will include developing a unique resume,...
