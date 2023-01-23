ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
