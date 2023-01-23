Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stonewalling reporters about the classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.
The richest person in North Carolina is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in North Carolina and the good he has done for the community.
WJCL
'I am ashamed and embarrassed': South Carolina senator apologizes after being ticketed
S.C. — Above Video: Your Monday Morning Headlines. South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis is apologizing after being ticketed in the early hours of Jan. 1. The senator was leaving a gathering on New Year's Eve when he pulled over after he “recognized he should not be driving,” according to a statement sent from his office to WJCL 22.
The Daily South
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records
WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
Gruesome discovery made inside package bound for South Carolina
A gruesome discovery was made at a foreign airport after the search of a package bound for South Carolina. What are believed to be human remains were found at an airport in Mexico City.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How much money must you make to be middle class in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad?
(WGHP) — This is how much money you need to make to be considered middle class in the Piedmont Triad, according to the Pew Research Center. The data is based on the hypothetical annual income of a single person living in the Greensboro-High Point area. The minimum income that a single person must make to […]
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Myrtle Beach may welcome dozens of refugees. Many of them will be ready to work.
Lutheran Services Carolinas is expanding its New Americans Program into Myrtle Beach this spring, resettling 75 refugees and helping them with job placement.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Washington Examiner
Twenty states slap Biden administration with lawsuit over new immigrant parole program
Twenty states and a Trump-aligned legal group have sued the Biden administration over its plans to expand a "parole" program that would allow a total of 120,000 immigrants from four countries to apply for admission from home and be admitted into the United States every month. Texas and the American...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0