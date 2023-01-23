ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rindge, NH

WMUR.com

Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
NORTHWOOD, NH
WMUR.com

Recent storms make for improved conditions at New Hampshire ski areas

NEWBURY, N.H. — The recent snowfall from a string of storms in New Hampshire has been a boon to ski areas. At Mount Sunapee, about half a foot of snow fell in the most recent storm Wednesday night before it changed to rain. But officials at Mount Sunapee said the snow will still set them up for a great weekend.
NEWBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Truck carrying Amazon packages rolls over during storm in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.H. — A box truck overturned during the winter storm early Thursday morning in Salisbury. State police said the box truck was carrying Amazon packages when it rolled over on Route 4. The extent of injuries, if any, was not reported by police. Route 4 has since reopened...
SALISBURY, NH
spectrumnews1.com

Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning

PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
PRINCETON, MA
WMUR.com

1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Bow

BOW, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 6:53 p.m. The epicenter was located near Allen Road and Bow Bog Road, just west of the Hooksett rest area on Interstate 93. Many people...
BOW, NH
MassLive.com

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety

CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
CHICHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
CBS Boston

Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning.  But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP 22News

3-vehicle crash in Pelham on Amherst Rd. leaves 5 people injured

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-vehicle crash in Pelham on Amherst Road earlier Monday evening leaves five people injured, according to the Pelham Fire Department. Pelham Police says three people were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. It is recommended by Pelham Fire to use caution when driving as the roads remain slippery.
PELHAM, MA

