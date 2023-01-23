Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
WMUR.com
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
WMUR.com
Recent storms make for improved conditions at New Hampshire ski areas
NEWBURY, N.H. — The recent snowfall from a string of storms in New Hampshire has been a boon to ski areas. At Mount Sunapee, about half a foot of snow fell in the most recent storm Wednesday night before it changed to rain. But officials at Mount Sunapee said the snow will still set them up for a great weekend.
WMUR.com
Truck carrying Amazon packages rolls over during storm in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.H. — A box truck overturned during the winter storm early Thursday morning in Salisbury. State police said the box truck was carrying Amazon packages when it rolled over on Route 4. The extent of injuries, if any, was not reported by police. Route 4 has since reopened...
spectrumnews1.com
Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning
PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Bow
BOW, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night. The United States Geological Survey recorded the 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 6:53 p.m. The epicenter was located near Allen Road and Bow Bog Road, just west of the Hooksett rest area on Interstate 93. Many people...
WMUR.com
Driver rescued after car crashes into Connecticut River in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A driver had to be rescued after their car went into the Connecticut River Wednesday. Plainfield fire was just one of several agencies that responded when that car went into the river. Hanover fire posted a video on their Facebook page, showing what looks like a...
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
WMUR.com
Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lose electricity from winter storm damage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heavy, wet snow caused power outages and disrupted travel Monday in New Hampshire. In Rindge, the roads leading to Franklin Pierce University were closed Monday evening, cutting the school off from emergency services. The roads have since reopened. Student Caleb Ikkela said only three freshman dorms...
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WMUR.com
Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
WMUR.com
16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety
CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-89 in New Hampshire as car carrier crash was being cleared
WARNER, N.H. — There were white-out conditions in Warner Monday when a car carrier slid off Interstate 89 south. One of the vehicles on that fully-loaded truck rolled off and landed in the right lane. The truck driver has minor injuries. As that crash was being cleared, another truck...
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning. But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WMUR.com
Man arrested wearing no clothes, covered in blood after crash, Plaistow police say
PLAISTOW, N.H. — Plaistow police said they arrested a man with no clothes on who ran away from a crash this morning. Witnesses told officers the driver of a Jeep who caused the crash on Route 125 near Main Street ran away. He was arrested a few minutes later...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
WWLP 22News
3-vehicle crash in Pelham on Amherst Rd. leaves 5 people injured
PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-vehicle crash in Pelham on Amherst Road earlier Monday evening leaves five people injured, according to the Pelham Fire Department. Pelham Police says three people were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. It is recommended by Pelham Fire to use caution when driving as the roads remain slippery.
Comments / 0