WREG

5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season

DENVER (KDVR) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season. The IRS urges taxpayers to gather all necessary information before filing a return. “Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATV

IRS sets January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season

ARKANSAS — The IRS officially set Monday, January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season and there are some changes this year, especially if you have children. "Initially it was 3,000 per child and it went up to 3,500 per child. In 2021, it jumped up to 8,000 for one qualifying person, or 16,000 for two or more dependents. However, the caps have returned to the 3,000 and 6,000 for one or multiple dependents," says Crystell Harris, CEO/Senior Tax Professional at Dream Team Solutions.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS News

TaxAct expert offers top three tax tips [PAID CONTENT]

Tax season is upon us! TaxAct tax expert Jackson Echols has tips to help you get ready. Good bookkeeping habits and additional assistance from DIY tax software, like TaxAct, will make it easy for you to confidently file your returns with ease and get your maximum refund, guaranteed. According to Echols, there are three important tax filing tips to keep in mind as you start filing this year ahead of this year's deadline, April 18.

