Read full article on original website
Related
WREG
5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season
DENVER (KDVR) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season. The IRS urges taxpayers to gather all necessary information before filing a return. “Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing and...
What You Should Know Ahead of Tax Filing Season
Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, joined Cheddar News to explain the major changes that taxpayers need to know as filing season gets underway.
KATV
IRS sets January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season
ARKANSAS — The IRS officially set Monday, January 23rd as the start of the 2023 tax season and there are some changes this year, especially if you have children. "Initially it was 3,000 per child and it went up to 3,500 per child. In 2021, it jumped up to 8,000 for one qualifying person, or 16,000 for two or more dependents. However, the caps have returned to the 3,000 and 6,000 for one or multiple dependents," says Crystell Harris, CEO/Senior Tax Professional at Dream Team Solutions.
It’s tax filing season! Tips to help you file your 2022 income taxes
If you’re getting ready to file your taxes, try adding some of these tips.
ABC 15 News
Want to file your taxes online for free? These tax filing options won't cost you a penny
The tax filing season is here, and while that filing can be expensive for some, it can be free for others. The two biggest online tax prep sites, TurboTax and H&R Block, offer free online filing. Nine other tax preparers also offer free filing, and some even offer free state...
Tax Filing Season Officially Starts Today
If you're not ready to file don't worry, the filing deadline is April 18th. Anyone requesting an extension has until October 16th to file.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Tax filing seasons opens Jan. 23; extension offers tips for preparation, filing
Tax seasons officially starts Jan. 23,when the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns. For those who haven’t started preparations yet, now is the time to collect documents and understand the changes to tax credits and deductions that may affect their finances. The IRS...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday. The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported Wednesday that the IRS watchdog is seeing "a...
TaxAct expert offers top three tax tips [PAID CONTENT]
Tax season is upon us! TaxAct tax expert Jackson Echols has tips to help you get ready. Good bookkeeping habits and additional assistance from DIY tax software, like TaxAct, will make it easy for you to confidently file your returns with ease and get your maximum refund, guaranteed. According to Echols, there are three important tax filing tips to keep in mind as you start filing this year ahead of this year's deadline, April 18.
Comments / 0