Related
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
notebookcheck.net
ZikeDrive USB4 SSD Drive with speeds up to 3,763 MB/s is crowdfunding
The ZikeDrive USB4 SSD Drive is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. Ziketech, the company behind the gadget, claims that the product is a world first, with maximum read and write speeds of 3,763 MB/s and 3,146 MB/s, respectively. Compared to Thunderbolt 3 SSD, this is a marked improvement in write speed; TB3 is estimated to be closer to 1,780 MB/s, which could make this new gadget helpful to those looking to free up space on a tablet or laptop.
Tested: Brydge ProDock offers instant connectivity for desktop setups, at a price
The Brydge ProDock is effectively a modern take on a product Apple launched way back in the mists of time (well, 1992): The Macintosh Duo Dock. The idea is to be able to instantly switch between using a Mac laptop as a mobile and desktop device. There have been a...
9to5Mac
2023 MacBook Pro SSD has performance drop similar to M2 MacBook Air
A quick look inside the base-level M2 Pro MacBook Pro revealed something I hadn’t expected to see – or, rather, that something I HAD expected to see was missing. Like the base level M2 MacBook Air, the base level of the latest 14″ MacBook Pro seems to feature fewer NAND chips – at a higher capacity – than the last generation. This results in SSD read and write performance that’s dramatically lower than the previous generation.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Best printers for 2023
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares his preferred list of printers in 2023 that will fit into a work office, a home workspace, or any other situation that needs printing.
Phone Arena
Motorola unveils the ultra-affordable Moto E13 with 5,000mAh battery and AI-powered camera system
Alongside several new additions to Motorola's affordable phones, Motorola announces today the most affordable of them all, the Moto E13. Priced at only €119.99, this phone packs the essentials with a big 5,000mAh battery cell, Dolby Atmos support, and an AI-powered camera system. The Moto E13 is official with...
MacBook Pro 2023 adds one major upgrade for external monitor users
Want 240Hz external monitor support with HDR? You got it, thanks to the MacBook Pro 2023's inclusion of HDMI 2.1
Cult of Mac
Entry-level 2023 Mac mini and MacBook Pros use significantly slower SSDs
Apple’s new entry-level M2 Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pros ship with significantly slower SSDs than their predecessors. This could negatively impact read/write-intensive workflows. The slowdown is because Apple uses a single flash chip solution on the 2023 models. For comparison, the M1 Mac mini and 2021 MacBook Pros...
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
9to5Mac
Battle of the Blocks: Here’s how the new Mac mini stacks up against the Mac Studio
Apple’s next-generation Mac mini with the M2 or new M2 Pro chip is here. It’s got more powerful CPUs and GPUs, up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models are even more affordable. The new desktop joins the more powerful Mac Studio, making the lineup more diverse. But is the Mac Studio overkill for most people with the new Mac mini to consider? Here’s an in-depth Mac mini vs Mac Studio comparison for how everything shakes out.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beelink SEi12 deal takes over 25% off Intel Core i5-1235U mini-PC with 500 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM
Amazon US has reduced the price of a particular Beelink SEi12 SKU, only a few months after the manufacturer introduced the mini-PC. To recap, Beelink sells the SEi12 with the Intel Core i5-1235U, an Alder Lake-U series processor with 2 performance cores (P cores), 8 efficient cores (E cores) and 12 threads. The Core i5-1235U also features an Iris Xe Graphics G7 iGPU with 80 Execution Units (EUs), which accesses the same 15 W TDP as the processor's 12 CPU cores.
9to5Mac
Apple explains how M2 Pro Macs are ready for 8K displays
With today’s availability of the 2023 Mac mini and MacBook Pro, two machines with the ability to drive 8K displays, Apple has published guidance on how to use these high-resolution displays with your Mac. In addition, these new Macs support higher 4K refresh rates up to 240Hz and expanded support for variable refresh rates (VRR).
9to5Mac
New M2 Macs available from today, as first customers take delivery
The new M2 Macs are available from today, with pre-order customers taking delivery of their shiny new machines. Apple last week announced the new Mac mini with a choice of M2 and M2 Pro chips, as well as the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models …. The new...
MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmarks — here's how fast it is
The new MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro is super fast, but the M2 Max takes graphics performance to the next level.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in purported Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 36% faster than Apple M2 Max with 38-core GPU in Geekbench OpenCL
Geekbench OpenCL runs of the M2 Max with a 38-core GPU and 64 GB unified memory and a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with Core i9-13900HK and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU show the Samsung device to be 36% faster in the benchmark. Though not entirely representative of real-world performance benefits, the scores do show that Apple's M2 Max doesn't necessarily outperform Nvidia's offerings contrary to Apple's selective performance numbers during launch.
Mystery Intel Arc Desktop GPU With 16 Xe Cores Spotted in CompuBench
Benchmark data for an Intel Arc graphics card with 16 Xe cores has been spotted in CompuBench. Could it be the desktop version of the Arc A550M?
petapixel.com
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Review: Don’t Judge It by Its Size
Apple’s Mac mini and Mac Studio have set new standards for the kind of power and performance that can be expected from a small chassis. While Intel’s new NUC isn’t quite as small, it does show that PCs can get almost as svelte and still perform outstandingly well.
IGN
Daily Deals: 40,000mAh Power Bank, Nintendo Switch Docking Station, Quest 2 VR Head Strap with Battery, and More
Today's daily deals include a massive 40,000mAh power bank that can recharge your Nintendo Switch console or iPhone about ten times on a single charge, a Switch docking station that can also charge four extra Joy-Con controllers, a Quest 2 VR headstrap with a built-in extended battery, the Lord of the Rings trilogy on Kindle, and more.
