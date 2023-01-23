Read full article on original website
Related
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
Loyola University med school probed for alleged race-based internship that requires applicant photos
The Department of Surgery at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine allegedly violated Title VI by restricting its sub-internship program to people of color.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam, but a professor says he would've only graded the effort a B or B-minus
Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested ChatGPT with questions from his final exam in operations management.
New Data: Female College Enrollment Drops at Twice the Rate of Male Students
New data shows gender disparities in fall 2022 college freshmen enrollment, with female students opting out at more than twice the rate of males, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Across all four-year universities and community colleges, male freshmen enrollment declined by 1.3 percent compared to female freshmen enrollment […]
Complex
ChatGPT Bot Passes Law School Exams, New Research on AI Tool Reveals
The criticism-spurring ChatGPT bot passed several law school exams, newly released research shows. “Alone, ChatGPT would be pretty mediocre law student,” lead study author Jonathan H. Choi of the University of Minnesota Law School said of the research, per a report from Reuters on Wednesday. Theoretically, Choi added, the research shows there is potential for a human lawyer to utilize the bot for rough drafts of documents to “make their practice that much more effective.”
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
straightarrownews.com
ChatGPT AI passes MBA and medical licensing exams
Everyone has heard about ChatGPT, as the software has been blowing up all over the internet. The artificial intelligence tool is nothing short of impressive, but with users testing out the limits, it’s turning out to be a lot smarter than originally thought. According to a Wharton Business School...
clearadmit.com
MBA Admissions Tip: Letters of Support
While business schools require candidates to submit anywhere from one to three recommendations as part of the regular MBA admissions process, we’re devoting this admissions tip to a lesser known relative of the formal recommendation: the letter of support. The letter of support is very different from a typical letter of recommendation, in ways that we will detail below. In fact, we’ll use this admissions tip to share the following information:
Phys.org
College student evaluations of teachers found to have another kind of gender bias
A trio of researchers from the University of Cincinnati, the University of Colorado Boulder and Clemson University has found that college students giving evaluations of their professors in upper-level courses exhibited a gender bias based on the predominance of gender ratios of professors in a given department. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Oriana Aragón, Evava Pietri and Brian Powell describe analyzing more than 100,000 student evaluations at Clemson University.
theodysseyonline.com
15 Free Online Courses That Will Boost Your Career Prospects
MOOC's (Massive Open Online Courses) are becoming increasingly popular and for all the right reasons. The cost of education is rising, especially in more economically developed countries where the cost of living is correspondingly expensive. Education, a priority and a basic human right, should be both accessible and affordable to...
Phys.org
Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report
British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School's MBA exam, gets a B
Microsoft-backed OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT has been making headlines ever since it was released to the public on November 30. It can break down complex scientific concepts, compose poems, write stories, code, and create malware...the list is endless. OpenAI has also released a paid version of the chatbot. Known as 'ChatGPT Professional', it is available at $42 per month.
Daily Northwestern
‘The value of collective action’: diversity in Northwestern’s film curriculum
Communication freshman Verónica Silvosa said she knew about the “white guy in film” stereotypes through memes — but at Northwestern, she sees the trope in full form. “They’re real, and they’re out there,” Silvosa said. “Pretentious, think they know everything. Men who explain movies to you even though you might know more than them.”
Feds are proposing to define Hispanic or Latino as a race
The Biden administration is proposing to allow people to check off Hispanic or Latino as their race. The administration has been reviewing its more than quarter-century-old definitions of race and ethnicity and is proposing to combine two questions about race and ethnicity into one on the census and in other government data collection.
bestcolleges.com
Recent Grads Say College Didn’t Prepare Them Emotionally for the Workforce
Only about 2 in 5 graduates say their college gave them the skills to feel emotionally and mentally prepared for the workforce. Even among those who felt prepared, most leaned on peers for support over career services and counseling. Female young professionals are more likely to experience burnout, and Black...
Hank and John Green launch program that allows people to earn college credit with YouTube courses
YouTube, Arizona State University and "Crash Course" — the popular educational YouTube channel founded by vloggers Hank and John Green — on Tuesday announced the launch of Study Hall, a pathway to college credit and higher education resource. Study Hall provides guides about the college selection and admissions...
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0