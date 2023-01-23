ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Garland defends handling of Biden, Trump classified document probes

By Josh Gerstein
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLgyK_0kOcVUKo00


Attorney General Merrick Garland is defending the Justice Department's investigations into how classified materials wound up in several locations at President Joe Biden's home as well as at a think-tank office he used in Washington between his stints at the White House.

In his first public comments since the FBI conducted a daylong consensual search of Biden's home on Friday, Garland sought to rebut Republican complaints that investigators have been less confrontational in their handling of the Biden documents than they were in pursuing a larger set of documents with classification markings that were seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last August.

"We do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans, different rules for the powerful or the powerless, different rules for the rich and for the poor, we apply the facts, and the law in each case in a neutral, non-partisan manner," Garland told reporters during a press availability at Justice Department headquarters. "That is what we always do."

Earlier this month, Garland appointed a special counsel to determine whether laws were broken in connection with the presence of the apparently-classified records at the Penn Biden Center in Washington and later at Biden's Delaware home.



Asked if he had any regrets about the way the matters had been handled thus far, Garland called the law enforcement decisions "appropriate" and unaffected by politics.

"That is what we've done and that is what we will continue to do," Garland said, flanked by a Justice Department task force handling fallout from the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the federal constitutional right to abortion.

While Garland said Monday that the Justice Department has pursued the Trump- and Biden-related cases "without regard to who the subjects are," there remain special protections for a sitting president under longstanding Justice Department legal opinions. Those opinions preclude criminal charges against a president while he remains in office, but they do not rule out the possibility of such charges once a president leaves office.

Comments / 10

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Just as with Hillary Clinton's email server, the Department of Justice determines whether or not to indict someone based upon intent, and Donald Trump intended to steal Classified Documents from the White House.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Comeback

Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo

Former Donald Trump, fresh off declaring himself the winner of his own tournament despite missing a round, created more headlines this week. A picture of him and the former head of the Philadelphia mafia surfaced, sending everyone into a tizzy. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed the photograph of Trump standing next to former mafia don “Skinny” Read more... The post Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
297K+
Followers
18K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy