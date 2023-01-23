Read full article on original website
Five Memphis police officers arrested in death of Tyre Nichols
Five Memphis police officers accused of beating Tyre Nichols prior to his death have been arrested. NBC's Antonia Hylton has more.Jan. 26, 2023.
5 ex-Memphis police officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death
Five former Memphis police officers were taken into custody Thursday in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, Tennessee jail records showed. The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired Friday after police Chief C.J. Davis said they violated department policies during a Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to Nichols' death.
5 officers fired after Tyre Nichols' death were 'directly responsible' for his 'physical abuse,' police chief says
Five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, who were accused of violating department policies in a traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols were "directly responsible" for his "physical abuse," the city's police chief said Wednesday night. In a video statement, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said other...
Tyre Nichols suffered 'extensive bleeding' from beating, family's lawyers say after autopsy
Early findings in an autopsy show that Tyre Nichols, who died days after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, was severely beaten before he died, his family's attorneys said Tuesday. Nichols, 29, was hospitalized and died three days after Memphis police officers stopped him Jan. 7. The Shelby County medical...
Officer accused in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly assaulted prison inmate, 2016 lawsuit says
One of five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers accused of fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop this month was accused in 2016 of participating in a prison assault that left an inmate unconscious, according to a federal civil rights complaint. The complaint, filed in April 2016 in...
2 Memphis Fire Department personnel 'relieved of duty' in connection with Tyre Nichols' death
Two Memphis, Tennessee, Fire Department personnel were "relieved of duty" while an internal investigation was conducted into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died days after a traffic stop. Fire spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the employees were "involved in the initial patient care" of Nichols; she did...
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
Memphis EMTs 'relieved of duty' following Tyre Nichols' death
The employees of the Memphis Fire Department were "involved in the initial patient care" of Nichols after he was beaten by police. WMC's Bria Bolden reports.Jan. 24, 2023.
