ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

4 more Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy tied to Jan. 6 attack

By Kyle Cheney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pO3bh_0kOcVRgd00
Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. | Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

Four members of the far-right Oath Keepers were found guilty on Monday of attempting to derail the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021.

A jury found that the four men — Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett and Ed Vallejo — joined a conspiracy with other Oath Keepers to forcibly prevent Biden from taking office.

It’s the second trial of Oath Keepers leaders to result in seditious conspiracy convictions stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, and ally Kelly Meggs were convicted of the rare charge in November, while three others were acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other felony offenses.

Seditious conspiracy, which requires prosecutors to prove that defendants planned to forcibly prevent the execution of a U.S. law, is the gravest charge to emerge from the Jan. 6 attack. The government has secured 10 convictions for seditious conspiracy since last year, including three other Oath Keepers and a member of the far-right Proud Boys who pleaded guilty to the charge. Five Proud Boys leaders, including the group’s national chair Enrique Tarrio, are currently on trial on seditious conspiracy charges, as well.



Prosecutors say the Oath Keepers began planning to derail the transfer of power shortly after Biden was projected to be the winner of the 2020 election. Though Rhodes and other members of the group said they merely came to Washington to act as security details for speakers at Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, members of the group later joined the mob breaching the Capitol building.

Nearly two dozen Oath Keepers entered the Capitol through the Columbus Doors near the rotunda before splitting into two groups and heading toward the House and Senate chambers.

The Oath Keepers also organized a large stockpile of firearms and other weaponry at a hotel in Arlington, Va., which they intended for use if the violence escalated even further. Vallejo remained stationed at the hotel, prepared to shuttle the weapons to D.C. if the group called on him, but it never did.


Members of the group remained stoic as the verdict was read aloud. Seated in a row of the public gallery were Tarrio’s mother; the mother of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while trying to breach the House chamber; and Nicole Reffitt, whose husband is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for obstruction of Congress’ Jan. 6 proceedings. They were also present earlier in the day when Jan. 6 defendant Richard Barnett — who is featured in famous images with his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite — was found guilty on eight charges related to the breach of the Capitol.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
HuffPost

Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 defendant stabbed in the nose during jail fight over Tucker Carlson show

An alleged Proud Boy accused of attacking police officers on January 6 says a bloody jailhouse brawl broke out over whether Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight could be shown on the communal TV.“The Jan 6ers liked to watch Tucker Carlson on it, and that was never an issue until a small group of individuals came in and they decided that Tucker Carlson was racist. It was a little confusing to us, but it is what it is in today’s standards and time,” Barry Ramey, who allegedly hit Washington police with an irritating chemical spray on January 6, told the...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
297K+
Followers
18K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy