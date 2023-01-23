Read full article on original website
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
Man charged with El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty
The suspect is charged with hate crimes and 23 murders. He may still face the death penalty if convicted on state charges.
El Paso District Attorney says Walmart shooting state trial could take years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A status hearing for the Walmart mass shooting case was held on Wednesday at the El Paso County courthouse. The status hearing was called by Judge Sam Medrano of the 409th District Court but was held in chambers, behind closed doors. It started promptly...
El Paso area Border Protection officers arrest over 60 people since start of year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the El Paso area border crossings announced 62 fugitives have been apprehended since the beginning of 2023. Those included suspects wanted for homicide and sexual crimes against children. Between January 7 and 21, agents arrested two people for sexual offences against children and one for […]
Police presence reported in Las Cruces neighborhood
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officers are responding to an incident Wednesday night. A police spokesperson only said they were responding to an "incident." The incident was reported on the 400 block of East Lucero. It's unknown at the moment if any injuries are reported. We...
Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
POLICE: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar; TABC investigation underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 47 year-old man that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
Deming City Hall placed on lockdown due to threats
DEMING, N.M. — Deming public safety officials have placed the city hall in Deming on lockdown as they investigate threats toward employees. According to the city, telephonic threats were made on Wednesday morning. The chief of police recommended the lockdown while they investigate incident. Deming City Hall will remain...
Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers
They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
Obituary for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen details milestones in his life, career
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The obituary for the late El Paso police chief Gregory Allen was published on Wednesday. The obituary was published by Sunset Funeral Homes. Allen was born on March 3, 1951, and passed away at the age of 71 on January 17, 2023. Allen is...
El Paso County Attorney announces she will not seek re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday she would not seek re-election. Her current term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Bernal has served as County Attorney since 2009. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to...
Minor damage reported after fire at vacant building in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at a vacant building in Las Cruces on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the building in the 1400 block of North Main Street around 9 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters...
20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop
Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
