BBC

Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails Mikel Arteta's 'great influence'

Manchester City v Arsenal (FA Cup fourth round) Date: Friday, 27 January. Time: 20:00 GMT. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal's Mikel Arteta had "a great,...
FOX Sports

Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United

Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea target Onana, Newcastle want Gordon and Arsenal could sign £75m Caicedo

Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close. Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the...
BBC

Forest v Man Utd: Carabao Cup team news

Manchester United travel to the City Ground for the first time since 1999 as they face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Casemiro returns for the away team following his suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in United's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
AFP

Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk

Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
BBC

Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker

Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
BBC

Bayern Munich 1-1 Cologne: Joshua Kimmich rescues point for leaders

Joshua Kimmich scored a late equaliser for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at home to Cologne. Ellyes Skhiri's fourth-minute volley had looked as if it would give Cologne victory. But Bayern dominated from then on and Kimmich struck from outside the box in stoppage time to rescue a point. Bayern are...
BBC

Ten Hag standards 'building momentum at Man Utd'

Erik ten Hag's relentless focus on high standards at Manchester United is driving them towards a first trophy in six years, an achievement ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green believes would be a "big step" for the club. United travel to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final...

