Orange County, TX

kjas.com

TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat

Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms

BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Tornado leaves behind damage in Orange County

Orange County — KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb and Mello Styles were in Orange County, documenting the damage from today's storms. KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says the damage came from a tornado and straight-line winds. No serious injuries are reported.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel

Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/23: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, 501 E. Burton St., Sulphur — criminal trespass; obscenity. Mary Margaret Clapp, 43, Crosby, Texas — two counts monetary instrument abuse; two counts illegal transmission of monetary funds. Bond: $30,000. Isiah Jaihmal Ellis, 30,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Idric Deshun Garrett

Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Ranch in Nome recovering after severe damage from tornado

NOME — The tornado that left behind destruction and damage in Jefferson and Orange County, tore apart the home and buildings on a ranch near Nome. Cleanup across Southeast Texas continues after yesterday's high winds and a tornado. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how one west Jefferson County...
NOME, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
