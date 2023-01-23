Read full article on original website
Orangefield family home among the 100 homes destroyed, impacted by tornado in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Many Southeast Texans will spend another night without power after Tuesday's tornado severely impacted the area. Orangefield Resident Roxanne Holt has lived in the area for eight years. The home she lived in with her husband and four children was destroyed by Tuesday's tornado. "I looked...
kjas.com
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
KFDM-TV
Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat
Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
KFDM-TV
Orange County families dealing with aftermath of tornado
Orange County — Many residents in Orange County awakened Wednesday trying to figure out what's next after a tornado destroyed and damaged homes in its path. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles was in Orange County to survey the damage and gather reaction.
KFDM-TV
One pill kills: U.S. Attorney and new Jefferson County D.A. sending warning about Fentanyl
Jefferson County — In the past year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of Fentanyl. These seizures are enough to kill every American. It's a staggering statistic, but the Fentanyl epidemic doesn't seem to be causing alarm in Southeast Texas. Two men are...
Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms
BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
KFDM-TV
Tornado leaves behind damage in Orange County
Orange County — KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb and Mello Styles were in Orange County, documenting the damage from today's storms. KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick says the damage came from a tornado and straight-line winds. No serious injuries are reported.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list
Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
KFDM-TV
Man indicted on charge of stabbing co-worker at hotel
Beaumont — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Aggravated Assault after he alleged stabbed a co-worker at the Holiday Inn. 42-year-old Jamie Parada-Gonzales is accused of stabbing his co-worker during an argument November 22 at the Holiday Inn on Walden Road in Beaumont.
Lake Charles American Press
1/23: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, 501 E. Burton St., Sulphur — criminal trespass; obscenity. Mary Margaret Clapp, 43, Crosby, Texas — two counts monetary instrument abuse; two counts illegal transmission of monetary funds. Bond: $30,000. Isiah Jaihmal Ellis, 30,...
kjas.com
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
KFDM-TV
Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea
Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
KFDM-TV
Ranch in Nome recovering after severe damage from tornado
NOME — The tornado that left behind destruction and damage in Jefferson and Orange County, tore apart the home and buildings on a ranch near Nome. Cleanup across Southeast Texas continues after yesterday's high winds and a tornado. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on how one west Jefferson County...
Some Entergy customers lose power as storms pass over Southeast Texas Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — Stormy weather, high winds and tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Texas, causing power outages. The severe weather hit roughly between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Just after 8:00 p.m.. Entergy was reporting a total of 22,045 customers without power in Hardin, Jefferson, Orange and Tyler...
KFDM-TV
Declaration of disaster for Orange County issued due to severe storm, tornado activity
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County Judge John Gothia has issued a Declaration of Disaster for Orange County due to the severe damage from the weather event identified as 23-0004 Event Winter/Severe Storm and tornado activity on January 24, 2023. For more, Mello Styles has a live report. Read the...
Lumberton firefighters battle fire at duplex just south of city Tuesday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — No injuries were reported after firefighters in Hardin County battled a structure fire at a duplex along U.S. Highway 69 Tuesday morning. Firefighters from the Lumberton Fire Department responded to the fire at the duplex in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 69 just south of Lumberton.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
